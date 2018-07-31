Russia's Defense Ministry announced a tender for the production of 2,500 medals "To participant of military operation." The news was made public after a relevant publication appeared on the state procurement website.
As much as 645,000 rubles were allocated to make the medals. In addition, the ministry plans to release 500 medals "To participant of peacekeeping operation," 2,000 medals "For military merits" and some others totaling 9.96 million rubles.
The winner of the tender will be announced on August 27. In total, 21 types of medals will be released, as well as six memorable signs in the form of a standard, 19 insignias in the form of the cross and more than 4,300 various forms of certificates.
For Syria, the war is not over yet. While Daraa and Quneitra return under the army of Bashar al Assad, the strategists in Damascus prepare the offensive towards the last and fundamental enemy stronghold: Idlib.
Yet another US Secretary of State who does not know his backside from his elbow making snide and insolent remarks about Crimea. Here comes the answer...
During the first six months of 2018, as many as 11,000 officers and contract soldiers have left the Armed Forces of Ukraine