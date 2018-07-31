Russia's Defense Ministry orders thousands of army medals

Russia's Defense Ministry announced a tender for the production of 2,500 medals "To participant of military operation." The news was made public after a relevant publication appeared on the state procurement website.

As much as 645,000 rubles were allocated to make the medals. In addition, the ministry plans to release 500 medals "To participant of peacekeeping operation," 2,000 medals "For military merits" and some others totaling 9.96 million rubles.

The winner of the tender will be announced on August 27. In total, 21 types of medals will be released, as well as six memorable signs in the form of a standard, 19 insignias in the form of the cross and more than 4,300 various forms of certificates.