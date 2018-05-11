World Society Russia Opinion Science Sport Incidents Business
News
World Society Russia Opinion Science Sport Hotspots and Incidents Business
Source Pravda.Ru

Argentina suggests Putin should reinstate gay propaganda for World Cup 2018

Sport » Championships

While Russia is preparing for the World Cup this summer, an Argentine sports channel released a video mocking the Russian law that bans the propaganda of homosexual relations.

Argentina suggests Putin should reinstate gay propaganda for World Cup 2018. 62463.jpeg

On Thursday, May 10, Ad TyC Sports broadcast a video addressing the decision of the Russian government to ban "gay propaganda" in the Russian Federation. The video is made with humor and makes references to various situations, whether it is a reaction of football fans to a goal or a protest against a decision of a referee.

"Mr. Putin, we found out that your country does not admit displays of love among men. So we are in trouble!" the video says.

The ad shows a man over the farewell of a soccer player on TV, saying, "We come from a country where it's normal to see a man cry over another man." "Perhaps for tough men like you, it is hard to understand some love gestures ... there's nothing more exciting than to see a bunch of men jumping naked in the locker room,"  the commercial then says.

Earlier, the press service of "Russia-2018" organising committee reported that homosexual individuals would be allowed to hold hands and kiss in stadiums.

Russia's law prohibiting gay propaganda contradicts FIFA's basic principle of equality of people regardless of race, gender and sexual orientation.

Pravda.Ru

Read article on the Russian version of Pravda.Ru


No Russian orphans for gay families!
Topics gay lesbian homosexuality world cup 2018 Russian anti-gay law
Comments
Topical Analytics
Europe
Iran nuclear deal will change the world as Trump wants
Asia
The ayatollahs now fear the collapse of the Iranian economy
Columnists
The Immorality of Neoliberalism
Readers' top
Russia says Syria shot down half of Israeli missiles
The Answer to Duplicity
Russian opposition activists desperately urge the West to topple President Putin
Iran and Israel exchange powerful attacks
Putin’s biggest challenge in Russia is Putin himself
News All >
Argentina suggests Putin should reinstate gay propaganda for World Cup 2018
Russia about to launch super bridge to Crimea
Ukraine’s Poroshenko wants no common military holidays with Russia
Belarusian ice hockey players scared to return home after grand failure in Denmark
US installs laser guns on its warships
World's most beautiful man lives in Ukraine
Popular Commented Readers' choice
Syria. The latest and breaking news from Syria
Russia says Syria shot down half of Israeli missiles

Syrian air defence systems intercepted and destroyed more than a half of missiles of the Israeli army, representatives of the Russian Defence Ministry said commenting on the recent development in the Middle East

Russia says Syria shot down half of Israeli missiles
The Answer to Duplicity
Columnists
The Answer to Duplicity
Politics
Russian opposition activists desperately urge the West to topple President Putin
Conflicts
Iran and Israel exchange powerful attacks
Politics
Russian opposition activists desperately urge the West to topple President Putin

"It is about time people should resort to terror to respond to terrorism of the state against people to eliminate the bastards that have seized power," a Russian musician said

Russian opposition activists desperately urge the West to topple President Putin
Russia says Syria shot down half of Israeli missiles
Syria. The latest and breaking news from Syria
Russia says Syria shot down half of Israeli missiles
Columnists
The Answer to Duplicity
Conflicts
Iran and Israel exchange powerful attacks
Syria. The latest and breaking news from Syria
Russia says Syria shot down half of Israeli missiles

Syrian air defence systems intercepted and destroyed more than a half of missiles of the Israeli army, representatives of the Russian Defence Ministry said commenting on the recent development in the Middle East

Russia says Syria shot down half of Israeli missiles
The Answer to Duplicity
Columnists
The Answer to Duplicity
Conflicts
Iran and Israel exchange powerful attacks
Politics
Putin’s biggest challenge in Russia is Putin himself
Lyuba Lulko Iran nuclear deal will change the world as Trump wants Lyuba Lulko Costantino Ceoldo The ayatollahs now fear the collapse of the Iranian economy Costantino Ceoldo Contributor submission The Immorality of Neoliberalism Contributor submission
Comments
The ayatollahs now fear the collapse of the Iranian economy
The ayatollahs now fear the collapse of the Iranian economy
The ayatollahs now fear the collapse of the Iranian economy
Iran nuclear deal will change the world as Trump wants
The ayatollahs now fear the collapse of the Iranian economy
Turkey angered, may leave NATO over US blackmail
Iran nuclear deal will change the world as Trump wants
Iran and Israel exchange powerful attacks
The ayatollahs now fear the collapse of the Iranian economy
The ayatollahs now fear the collapse of the Iranian economy
Russia says Syria shot down half of Israeli missiles
Russia says Syria shot down half of Israeli missiles
Benjamin Netanyahu’s nightmare comes true as Putin crushes his plans
Iran nuclear deal dilemma: Six steps to World War Three
Putin’s biggest challenge in Russia is Putin himself
Russia says Syria shot down half of Israeli missiles
The ayatollahs now fear the collapse of the Iranian economy
The ayatollahs now fear the collapse of the Iranian economy
Russia says Syria shot down half of Israeli missiles
Iran nuclear deal dilemma: Six steps to World War Three
Iran and Israel exchange powerful attacks
About Advertising Sitemap Archive Export We in social networks
Select spelling error with mouse and press Ctrl+Enter

Copyright © 1999-2018, «PRAVDA.Ru».

When reproducing our materials in whole or in part, hyperlink to PRAVDA.Ru should be made. The opinions and views of the authors do not always coincide with the point of view of PRAVDA.Ru's editors.

Close Already subscribed