Russian Paralympic athletes refuse to defame themselves in Pyeongchang

The leaders of the Russian Paralympic Committee applied to the International Paralympic Committee with a request to appoint a volunteer as a standard-bearer for the opening of the Winter Paralympic Games.

Source: Kremlin.ru

Pavel Rozhkov, First Vice-President of the RPC said: "When I in Bonn a week and a half ago for the meeting of the International Paralympic Committee, I said that there would be no volunteers who would want to carry the flag at the opening of the Paralympic Games. We would like a volunteer to be appointed for the purpose. The IPC approached the request from the Russian Paralympic Committee with understanding," the official said.

On January 29, the International Paralympic Committee extended the suspension of the Russian Paralympic Committee. At the same time, the IPC allowed Russian athletes to take part in the 2018 Paralympic Games as neutral athletes.

