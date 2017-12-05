World Russia Society Opinion Science Sport Incidents Business
News
World Russia Society Opinion Science Sport Hotspots and Incidents Business
Source Pravda.Ru

IOC bars Russian athletes, excludes Russian national anthem and flag from Winter Olympics 2018

Sport » Games

The meeting of the Executive Committee of the International Olympic Committee (IOC) took place on Tuesday in Lausanne, Switzerland. The meeting considered the issue of Russia's admission to the  Winter Olympic Games in South Korea that kick off in February 2018.

IOC bars Russian athletes, excludes Russian national anthem and flag from Winter Olympics 2018. 61628.jpeg

As a result of the meeting, the Russian Olympic Committee has been temporarily disqualified, whereas Russian athletes are allowed to compete at the Winter Games 2018 under a neutral flag.

At the same time, the Russian national team was suspended from the 2018 Olympics.

The IOC Executive Council also ruled that Russian athletes will be able to compete in individual or team sports as "Olympic athletes from Russia". They will perform under the Olympic flag, and the Olympic anthem will be played at ceremonies in their honour in case of their victories.

Participants of the Olympic Games from the Russian Federation will have to qualify for the competitions and meet a set of requirements that will be specifically set for them as "clean" athletes.

Former minister for sports, presently Vice Premier of the Russian Federation, Vitaly Mutko, and his ex-deputy Nagornykh have been barred from attending the Olympic Games for life.

The Russian Olympic Committee will also have to pay $15 million of fine to reimburse expenses that the IOC has incurred for investigations.

"It's about time we should whistle them in the ear to deafen them, and let them compete with each other," Julia Chepalova said, answering a question about Russia's suspension from the Winter Olympics in South Korea.

On December 5, the IOC has decided to bar team Russia from 2018 Olympic Games in Pyeongchang. Russians will be allowed to participate under the Olympic flag, no Russian anthem will be played for them in case of victory - the Olympic anthem will be played instead. Thus, Russian Olympic athletes have been deprived of the right to demonstrate their nationality.

Julia Chepalova, Olympic skiing champion, told Pravda.Ru that a neutral status would be unacceptable for her. "I agree that there are sponsors and all kinds of obligations, but why should we be trampled? We are a huge country and can easily make our own Olympics, and let them sit there and be jealous," she stressed.

"This is a one-way street. I have been in those shoes, and I've seen people, who were told "that's white", but they respond - "no, that's black." They do not care less about it," said Julia Chepalova.

"Enough being supine before them. It's time to show our teeth. All try to be kind and loyal. It's about time we should whistle them in the ear to deafen them. We should boycott the Games, and we will see who suffers more," the Olympic champion in 1998, 2002 and 2006 told Pravda.Ru.

In 2009, Chepalova was disqualified at the Tour de Ski in France after she was tested positive for doping. Julia tried to prove her innocence for a long time, although to no avail. The same year, the athlete announced the end of her sports career.

Pravda.Ru

Also read: Olympic rats don't ask questions

Topics olympic games doping scandal Russian athletes
Topical Analytics
Columnists
Russian communications watchdog turns blind eye on Google's moves to re-rank Russian media
Ukraine. The latest and breaking from Ukraine
Mikhail Saakashvili's bumpy ride in politics: From chewing his tie to climbing on rooftop
Columnists
Will robots steal our jobs?
Readers' top
Russia unveils the date for the launch of the superbridge to Crimea
Russian politician says Donald Trump extremely dangerous for Russia
USA looking for reason to see nuclear weapons in action
North Korea makes official announcement about looming nuclear war
Some ideas about North Korea
Popular Commented Readers' choice
Economics
Russia unveils the date for the launch of the superbridge to Crimea

The section of the bridge for motor vehicles is said to be completed already in December of 2017

Russia unveils the date for the launch of the superbridge to Crimea
Russian politician says Donald Trump extremely dangerous for Russia
Politics
Russian politician says Donald Trump extremely dangerous for Russia
Americas
USA looking for reason to see nuclear weapons in action
Conflicts
North Korea makes official announcement about looming nuclear war
Games
IOC bars Russian athletes, excludes Russian national anthem and flag from Winter Olympics 2018

Russian athletes will be able to compete in individual or team sports as "Olympic athletes from Russia"

IOC bars Russian athletes, excludes Russian national anthem and flag from Winter Olympics 2018
Mr. Trump: Are you the leader of the free world?
Columnists
Mr. Trump: Are you the leader of the free world?
Columnists
Russian communications watchdog turns blind eye on Google's moves to re-rank Russian media
Asia
Some ideas about North Korea
Economics
Russia unveils the date for the launch of the superbridge to Crimea

The section of the bridge for motor vehicles is said to be completed already in December of 2017

Russia unveils the date for the launch of the superbridge to Crimea
USA looking for reason to see nuclear weapons in action
Americas
USA looking for reason to see nuclear weapons in action
Showbiz
Child model from Russia ranked most beautiful girl in the world
Video
USA strongly convinced of its place above all nations
Vadim Gorshenin Russian communications watchdog turns blind eye on Google's moves to re-rank Russian media Vadim Gorshenin Dmitriy Sudakov Mikhail Saakashvili's bumpy ride in politics: From chewing his tie to climbing on rooftop Dmitriy Sudakov Costantino Ceoldo Some ideas about North Korea Costantino Ceoldo
Comments
IOC bars Russian athletes, excludes Russian national anthem and flag from Winter Olympics 2018
IOC bars Russian athletes, excludes Russian national anthem and flag from Winter Olympics 2018
IOC bars Russian athletes, excludes Russian national anthem and flag from Winter Olympics 2018
IOC bars Russian athletes, excludes Russian national anthem and flag from Winter Olympics 2018
IOC bars Russian athletes, excludes Russian national anthem and flag from Winter Olympics 2018
IOC bars Russian athletes, excludes Russian national anthem and flag from Winter Olympics 2018
IOC bars Russian athletes, excludes Russian national anthem and flag from Winter Olympics 2018
IOC bars Russian athletes, excludes Russian national anthem and flag from Winter Olympics 2018
IOC bars Russian athletes, excludes Russian national anthem and flag from Winter Olympics 2018
IOC bars Russian athletes, excludes Russian national anthem and flag from Winter Olympics 2018
IOC bars Russian athletes, excludes Russian national anthem and flag from Winter Olympics 2018
USA to spend over trillion dollars to get ready for major war of the future
USA to spend over trillion dollars to get ready for major war of the future
IOC bars Russian athletes, excludes Russian national anthem and flag from Winter Olympics 2018
Russian communications watchdog turns blind eye on Google's moves to re-rank Russian media
Russia unveils the date for the launch of the superbridge to Crimea
IOC bars Russian athletes, excludes Russian national anthem and flag from Winter Olympics 2018
North Korea makes official announcement about looming nuclear war
Child model from Russia ranked most beautiful girl in the world
IOC bars Russian athletes, excludes Russian national anthem and flag from Winter Olympics 2018
IOC bars Russian athletes, excludes Russian national anthem and flag from Winter Olympics 2018
About Sitemap Archive Export We in social networks Advertising Forum
liveinternet.ru: показано количество просмотров и посетителей за 24 часа
Select spelling error with mouse and press Ctrl+Enter

Copyright © 1999-2017, «PRAVDA.Ru».

When reproducing our materials in whole or in part, hyperlink to PRAVDA.Ru should be made. The opinions and views of the authors do not always coincide with the point of view of PRAVDA.Ru's editors.

Вход на сайт
Забыли пароль?
Close Already subscribed