World Society Russia Opinion Science Sport Incidents Business
News
World Society Russia Opinion Science Sport Hotspots and Incidents Business
Source Pravda.Ru

Russian athletes to disrupt Winter Olympics 2018 should IOC prohibit Russian national anthem

Sport » Games

Russian athletes may refuse from taking part in the 2018 Winter Olympics in South Korea should the performance of the Russian national anthem be prohibited during the competitions.


Biggest triumphs of Russian athletes in Sochi

Russian Senator Alexei Pushkov wrote on his Twitter account that Russia may refuse from taking part in the Olympic Games in South Korea, if the IOC prohibits the performance of the Russian national anthem during the Winder Olympics 2018.

"I am convinced that taking part in the Olympics is unacceptable if the Russian anthem is prohibited   and if Russia is excluded from the opening ceremony. We will not support the triumph of Russophobia," Pushkov wrote.

The International Olympic Committee may prohibit the performance of the Russian anthem and exclude Russia from the opening ceremony of the Olympic Games in South Korea.

Earlier, it was reported that the 2018 Winter Olympics could be moved to Russia's Sochi because of the difficult political situation on the Korean Peninsula. Such an opinion was expressed by president of the International Ski Federation, Gian-Franco Kasper. Another candidate city for such a relocation is Munich, Germany.

Pravda.Ru

Read article on the Russian version of Pravda.Ru

Topics Russia South Korea Russian athletes
Topical Analytics
Columnists
Long live Great October Revolution!
Readers feedback
Stalin's great-grandson: 'Napoleon and Stalin were two ideal figures in history of mankind'
Real life stories
In North Korea, trees are dying and mutant children are born because of nuclear tests
Readers' top
North Korea: Trump's sudden change of plans
Russia in the process to return its army bases to Cuba and Vietnam
Vadim Gorshenin: Why Russia does not celebrate the Centenary of the October Revolution
In North Korea, trees are dying and mutant children are born because of nuclear tests
A matter of freedom, of speech
Popular Commented Readers' choice
Columnists
North Korea: Trump's sudden change of plans

Also apparently forgotten are the US and UK atomic testing in the Pacific (1946-1962) for which servicemen - unwarned of the dangers - who survived, fought for compensation for cancers and deformities of their children until the end of their lives. A few, now very elderly, still fight on.

North Korea: Trump's sudden change of plans
Russia in the process to return its army bases to Cuba and Vietnam
News from the Kremlin
Russia in the process to return its army bases to Cuba and Vietnam
Columnists
Vadim Gorshenin: Why Russia does not celebrate the Centenary of the October Revolution
Real life stories
In North Korea, trees are dying and mutant children are born because of nuclear tests
Columnists
North Korea: Trump's sudden change of plans

Also apparently forgotten are the US and UK atomic testing in the Pacific (1946-1962) for which servicemen - unwarned of the dangers - who survived, fought for compensation for cancers and deformities of their children until the end of their lives. A few, now very elderly, still fight on.

North Korea: Trump's sudden change of plans
A matter of freedom, of speech
Europe
A matter of freedom, of speech
News from the Kremlin
Russia in the process to return its army bases to Cuba and Vietnam
Americas
Shootings: America, you have a problem
Europe
A matter of freedom, of speech

In Western democracies, proud of constituting a model of absolute and universal values ​​that can be easily and easily applied to all countries of the world, the freedom of the press, of the thought and of the expression, is a definite and non-negotiable point that cannot be forsaken and constitutes the Venetian map of the real characteristics of the government of a Nation.

A matter of freedom, of speech
The Politics of Literature and the Literature of Politics
Anomalous phenomena
The Politics of Literature and the Literature of Politics
Society
Soccer round-up: Lokomotiv on top
Columnists
North Korea: Trump's sudden change of plans
Timothy Bancroft-Hinchey Long live Great October Revolution! Timothy Bancroft-Hinchey Dmitriy Sudakov Stalin's great-grandson: 'Napoleon and Stalin were two ideal figures in history of mankind' Dmitriy Sudakov Timothy Bancroft-Hinchey Shootings: America, you have a problem Timothy Bancroft-Hinchey
Comments
Vadim Gorshenin: Why Russia does not celebrate the Centenary of the October Revolution
New Syria to be born in Russia's Sochi
Vadim Gorshenin: Why Russia does not celebrate the Centenary of the October Revolution
Russia in the process to return its army bases to Cuba and Vietnam
100th anniversary of Great October Revolution: Celebrating mountain of errors
100th anniversary of Great October Revolution: Celebrating mountain of errors
In North Korea, trees are dying and mutant children are born because of nuclear tests
In North Korea, trees are dying and mutant children are born because of nuclear tests
In North Korea, trees are dying and mutant children are born because of nuclear tests
Indian curse starts destroying America today
Shootings: America, you have a problem
In North Korea, trees are dying and mutant children are born because of nuclear tests
USA to spend over trillion dollars to get ready for major war of the future
Shootings: America, you have a problem
In North Korea, trees are dying and mutant children are born because of nuclear tests
North Korea: Trump's sudden change of plans
Russia in the process to return its army bases to Cuba and Vietnam
European Court of Human Rights: Promoting filth and insolence
European Court of Human Rights: Promoting filth and insolence
Family of cannibals who ate 30 people and fed human meat to cadets arrested
Russian athletes to disrupt Winter Olympics 2018 should IOC prohibit Russian national anthem
About Sitemap Archive Export We in social networks Advertising Forum
liveinternet.ru: показано количество просмотров и посетителей за 24 часа
Select spelling error with mouse and press Ctrl+Enter

Copyright © 1999-2017, «PRAVDA.Ru».

When reproducing our materials in whole or in part, hyperlink to PRAVDA.Ru should be made. The opinions and views of the authors do not always coincide with the point of view of PRAVDA.Ru's editors.

Вход на сайт
Забыли пароль?
Close Already subscribed