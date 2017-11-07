Russian athletes to disrupt Winter Olympics 2018 should IOC prohibit Russian national anthem

Russian athletes may refuse from taking part in the 2018 Winter Olympics in South Korea should the performance of the Russian national anthem be prohibited during the competitions.



Russian Senator Alexei Pushkov wrote on his Twitter account that Russia may refuse from taking part in the Olympic Games in South Korea, if the IOC prohibits the performance of the Russian national anthem during the Winder Olympics 2018.

"I am convinced that taking part in the Olympics is unacceptable if the Russian anthem is prohibited and if Russia is excluded from the opening ceremony. We will not support the triumph of Russophobia," Pushkov wrote.

The International Olympic Committee may prohibit the performance of the Russian anthem and exclude Russia from the opening ceremony of the Olympic Games in South Korea.

Earlier, it was reported that the 2018 Winter Olympics could be moved to Russia's Sochi because of the difficult political situation on the Korean Peninsula. Such an opinion was expressed by president of the International Ski Federation, Gian-Franco Kasper. Another candidate city for such a relocation is Munich, Germany.

