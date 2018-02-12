Russian athlete tells of rude behavior of US athletes in Pyeongchang

Russian athlete Nikita Tregubov, skeleton, said that athletes from the United States and the UK do not shake hands with him in Pyeongchang.

"They do not shake hands with me, and I don't shake hands with them either. That's ok. I don't know why they do it, and frankly I don't care," the Sport-Express newspaper quoted Tregubov as saying.

He also said that he did not have any conflicts with Western athletes. "They are politically opposed to us," the Russian athlete said adding that there are no such problems with Canadian and Latvian athletes.

Pravda.Ru

