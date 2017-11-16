World Russia Society Opinion Science Sport Incidents Business
News
World Society Russia Opinion Science Sport Hotspots and Incidents Business
Source Pravda.Ru

WADA slams the door to Winter Olympics 2018 in front of Russia's face

Sport » Games

The administration of the World Anti-Doping Agency refused to reinstate the rights of the Russian Anti-Doping Agency (RUSADA) before the 2018 Winter Olympics.


Olympic flame in Russia: On and out and about

The Russian side allegedly failed to meet two necessary requirements. First, Russia did not publicly acknowledge the findings of Richard McLaren's investigation team about the existence of a state doping system. Second, the Russian side did not grant WADA access to doping samples, even though Russian Sports Minister Pavel Kolobkov promised to give doping samples to WADA at the meeting after the investigation.

President of the Russian Olympic Committee, Alexander Zhukov, stated that Russia could not accept the conclusions of the McLaren report. State Duma Vice-Speaker Igor Lebedev said that Russia would most likely be either barred from the Olympic Games in South Korea or admitted to take part in the Games with certain restrictions. Both of those options would be unacceptable for Russia, he added.

"There was no and there is no system of state support for doping in Russia," Zhukov said.

Olympic champion in pole vaulting Yelena Isinbayeva added that the reformed Russian Anti-Doping Agency (RUSADA) met all possible requirements of the World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA), but the agency still did not reinstate RUSADA's rights.

Isinbayeva led the supervisory board of RUSADA from March 2017 to June. According to her, the Russian side could not fulfil two requirements of the international organisation, because it had no opportunity to meet them.

Deputy Prime Minister of Russia Vitaly Mutko said that Russia was not even expecting another decision from WADA. "Reinstating the rights of RUSADA and taking part in the Olympics are two different things, in which one is not connected with the other," the official said.

Russian journalist Alexei Venediktov wrote that the decision of WADA would ensure the exclusion  of the Russian delegation from the Winter Olympic Games in South Korea on the level of 95 percent. "There will be no flag and no anthem. A few athletes would be allowed to compete through the "delegation of refugees."

The final decision on the admission of the Russian national team to the Winter Olympics 2018 will be announced in December.

Pravda.Ru

Read article on the Russian version of Pravda.Ru

Topics WADA South Korea doping scandal
Topical Analytics
Anomalous phenomena
Aliens invade US-Russian relationship
Terrorism
Black widows return to Russia from Syria and Iraq
Real life stories
Mania of persecution: Commonplace disease of mass culture
Readers' top
Americans force Russia to create weapons even more powerful than S-500
Russian army receives giant modernised nuclear mortars
Serbia forgives USA for 1999 bombings, forgets all victims, holds joint drills with NATO
An Elephant in a China Shop
UN passes resolution against Crimea. Now what?
Popular Commented Readers' choice
Economics
Americans force Russia to create weapons even more powerful than S-500

No matter how perfect and modern the S-500 might be, it pales in comparison with Almaz-Antei's latest development - A235 Nudol

Americans force Russia to create weapons even more powerful than S-500
Russian army receives giant modernised nuclear mortars
Economics
Russian army receives giant modernised nuclear mortars
Europe
Serbia forgives USA for 1999 bombings, forgets all victims, holds joint drills with NATO
Americas
An Elephant in a China Shop
Economics
Americans force Russia to create weapons even more powerful than S-500

No matter how perfect and modern the S-500 might be, it pales in comparison with Almaz-Antei's latest development - A235 Nudol

Americans force Russia to create weapons even more powerful than S-500
Serbia forgives USA for 1999 bombings, forgets all victims, holds joint drills with NATO
Europe
Serbia forgives USA for 1999 bombings, forgets all victims, holds joint drills with NATO
Companies
USA strangles Europe with Russian gas
Americas
An Elephant in a China Shop
Real life stories
Artist makes forged sculpture of Putin in the form of a winged bear

The sculptor, Victor Kropachev, made the head of state in the form of a winged bear that clutches a sturgeon in his claws

Artist makes forged sculpture of Putin in the form of a winged bear
Ukraine declares Catholic Christmas day its national day off
Ukraine. The latest and breaking from Ukraine
Ukraine declares Catholic Christmas day its national day off
Politics
Russian Parliament passes law to introduce foreign agent status for media outlets
Terrorism
Black widows return to Russia from Syria and Iraq
Igor Bukker Aliens invade US-Russian relationship Igor Bukker Lyuba Lulko Black widows return to Russia from Syria and Iraq Lyuba Lulko Dmitriy Sudakov Mania of persecution: Commonplace disease of mass culture Dmitriy Sudakov
Comments
Kim Jong-un works hard to light up a 'death star' above Earth
During three years of food embargo, Russia destroys 17,000 tons of sanctioned food
Kim Jong-un works hard to light up a 'death star' above Earth
Kim Jong-un works hard to light up a 'death star' above Earth
Fascism in Ukraine: The West too blind to see it
Serbia forgives USA for 1999 bombings, forgets all victims, holds joint drills with NATO
During three years of food embargo, Russia destroys 17,000 tons of sanctioned food
Theresa May: What is wrong with Britain
Kim Jong-un works hard to light up a 'death star' above Earth
During three years of food embargo, Russia destroys 17,000 tons of sanctioned food
Kim Jong-un works hard to light up a 'death star' above Earth
Russia gives 5,000 Kalashnikovs to Philippines for free
Lenin planted the seeds that destroyed the USSR
Americans never give up your guns
Ukraine declares Catholic Christmas day its national day off
Americans force Russia to create weapons even more powerful than S-500
Shootings: America, you have a problem
Paul Manafort goes to FBI to topple Trump
Russian PM Medvedev: USA undermines relationship with Russia for decades
Serbia forgives USA for 1999 bombings, forgets all victims, holds joint drills with NATO
Serbia forgives USA for 1999 bombings, forgets all victims, holds joint drills with NATO
About Sitemap Archive Export We in social networks Advertising Forum
liveinternet.ru: показано количество просмотров и посетителей за 24 часа
Select spelling error with mouse and press Ctrl+Enter

Copyright © 1999-2017, «PRAVDA.Ru».

When reproducing our materials in whole or in part, hyperlink to PRAVDA.Ru should be made. The opinions and views of the authors do not always coincide with the point of view of PRAVDA.Ru's editors.

Вход на сайт
Забыли пароль?
Close Already subscribed