Russian Paralympic athletes excluded from Paralympic Games 2016

Russian Paralympic athletes excluded from Paralympic Games 2016. 58694.jpeg
AP photo

The International Arbitration for Sport (CAS) has dismissed the appeal from Russian Paralympians, which means that Russian Paralympic athletes will not be able to participate in the 2016 Paralympic Games in Rio on September 7-18.

CAS has thus rejected the complaint against the decision of the International Paralympic Committee (IPS), which had previously suspended the Russian Paralympic athletes from the Games.

The infamous McLaren report indicated that 35 positive samples of Russian Paralympians disappeared in 2012-2015. WADA then recommended the International Paralympic Committee (IPS) should exclude Russian athletes from the Paralympics 2016. On August 7, the IPS agreed with the position of the agency. The Russian Paralympic Committee later filed a complaint to CAS.

In Russia, the latest decision from the IPS was called inhuman, cowardly and low. According to the Russian Paralympic Committee, none of the athletes, whose names appeared in the McLaren report, were included in the national team for the Paralympics 2016. Moreover, the IPC has no evidence, and the decision was based entirely on the conclusions made by the McLaren committee that can hardly be called objective or accurate.

Russia to challenge IPC's villainy
 







