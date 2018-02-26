World Russia Society Opinion Science Sport Incidents Business
News
World Society Russia Opinion Science Sport Hotspots and Incidents Business
Source Pravda.Ru

Russia at the Olympics: The spirit never dies

Sport » Games

The main intrigue of the Winter Olympics was the participation of Russian hockey players, whereas the main result is the emergence of young athletes who "fought to the end," Olympic champion in speed skating, first deputy chairperson of the State Duma Committee for International Affairs, Svetlana Zhurova told Pravda.Ru

Russia at the Olympics: The spirit never dies. 62055.jpeg
Source: REX/Shutterstock

"It is not the 13th place that Russia took at the Games - it is the number of medals that is important. The IOC barred practically all of Russia's strongest athletes from these Games, so one did not have much hope about gold," Zhurova said.

"We knew that hockey players and figure skaters could really take gold medals, and that other medals would be absolutely incidental, because all leading athletes, who could win them in bobsleigh, skeleton, speed skating and skiing, were excluded from the Olympics," Svetlana Zhurova told Pravda.Ru.

The main outcome of the competition, Svetlana Zhurova noted, was the appearance of young athletes who "fought to the end." Russian skiers won nine medals even though no one expected it from them. In Finland, she said, a whole generation of skiers used to be eliminated as part of the anti-doping struggle. "That was not the struggle for the purity of sport - it was the struggle against sport, and I was very glad that there were Finnish and Russian skiers on the pedestal in Pyeongchang - this is an indicative phenomenon," Svetlana Zhurova said.

For Russia, the main intrigue of the 2018 Winter Games was the participation of Russian hockey players and their triumphant victory. It was them, who made it clear to all Russian athletes that they had to go to South Korea. "If we hadn't won in ice hockey, it would have looked very unpleasant for everyone. It was a very symbolic victory," the MP told Pravda.Ru.

At the same time, Svetlana Zhurova pointed out the "unworthy behaviour" of Russian fans in social media with regard to German hockey players. "The pictures that appeared in social media  - images of the Reichstag after the Victory  - they showed disrespect for German players, who were struggling and playing very well. There are things that should not be politicised, because in sports, one must respect the rival. Our rival has lost, but we must show some respect," she added.

Team Russia has collected 17 medals in Pyeongchang: two gold, six silver and nine bronze ones. Russia was ranked 13th in the unofficial classification and sixth - in overall number of medals.

Pravda.Ru

Read article on the Russian version of Pravda.Ru

Topics hockey Ice Hockey Pyeongchang olympic games Russian athletes
Topical Analytics
Politics
USA and Russia to add more fire and brimstone into the sauce of their relationship
Columnists
The West must take the blame for Syria
Columnists
Trump and the gun issue
Readers' top
British Defense Secretary: A Study in insolence
Trump and the gun issue
Russia takes revenge for killed mercenaries of PMC Wagner
Russia names reasons behind deployment of Su-57 fighter jets in Syria
Macron and Merkel ask Putin to talk to Assad
Popular Commented Readers' choice
Columnists
British Defense Secretary: A Study in insolence

Perhaps insolence is not the right word, perhaps belligerence, incompetence and self-interest, pandering to the lobbies which pull strings may be more accurate?

British Defense Secretary: A Study in insolence
Trump and the gun issue
Columnists
Trump and the gun issue
Syria. The latest and breaking news from Syria
Russia takes revenge for killed mercenaries of PMC Wagner
Syria. The latest and breaking news from Syria
Russia names reasons behind deployment of Su-57 fighter jets in Syria
Columnists
British Defense Secretary: A Study in insolence

Perhaps insolence is not the right word, perhaps belligerence, incompetence and self-interest, pandering to the lobbies which pull strings may be more accurate?

British Defense Secretary: A Study in insolence
Trump and the gun issue
Columnists
Trump and the gun issue
Syria. The latest and breaking news from Syria
Russia takes revenge for killed mercenaries of PMC Wagner
Europe
Macron and Merkel ask Putin to talk to Assad
Columnists
Trump and the gun issue

It is common practise to ridicule all Trump says; he does not often help his cause. The US is facing a severe social dilemma so a proposal is worth considering

Trump and the gun issue
British Defense Secretary: A Study in insolence
Columnists
British Defense Secretary: A Study in insolence
Syria. The latest and breaking news from Syria
Russia takes revenge for killed mercenaries of PMC Wagner
Syria. The latest and breaking news from Syria
Russia names reasons behind deployment of Su-57 fighter jets in Syria
Oleg Artyukov USA and Russia to add more fire and brimstone into the sauce of their relationship Oleg Artyukov Timothy Bancroft-Hinchey The West must take the blame for Syria Timothy Bancroft-Hinchey Timothy Bancroft-Hinchey British Defense Secretary: A Study in insolence Timothy Bancroft-Hinchey
Comments
Trump and the gun issue
Russia at the Olympics: The spirit never dies
Russia takes revenge for killed mercenaries of PMC Wagner
Russia works to calm and appease Western partners whose warships enter Black Sea
Boriska: Martian boy on Earth is still mystery
Boriska: Martian boy on Earth is still mystery
Boriska: Martian boy on Earth is still mystery
Russia at the Olympics: The spirit never dies
Victoria Nuland speaks about her experience of living with 80 Russian fishermen on one boat
Macron and Merkel ask Putin to talk to Assad
Russia takes revenge for killed mercenaries of PMC Wagner
Russia takes revenge for killed mercenaries of PMC Wagner
Macron and Merkel ask Putin to talk to Assad
Russia takes revenge for killed mercenaries of PMC Wagner
Russia takes revenge for killed mercenaries of PMC Wagner
Russian Olympic Committee to be reinstated soon after Olympics
Russia names reasons behind deployment of Su-57 fighter jets in Syria
Shooting down Su-57 from MANPADS is impossible - expert
British Defense Secretary: A Study in insolence
America always thirsty for more blood that even children can shed
America always thirsty for more blood that even children can shed
About Sitemap Archive Export We in social networks Advertising Forum
liveinternet.ru: показано количество просмотров и посетителей за 24 часа
Select spelling error with mouse and press Ctrl+Enter

Copyright © 1999-2018, «PRAVDA.Ru».

When reproducing our materials in whole or in part, hyperlink to PRAVDA.Ru should be made. The opinions and views of the authors do not always coincide with the point of view of PRAVDA.Ru's editors.

Close Already subscribed