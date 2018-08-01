World Russia Society Opinion Science Sport Incidents Business
News
World Russia Society Opinion Science Sport Hotspots and Incidents Business
Source Pravda.Ru

Undisputed cruiserweight champion renounces 'Hero of Ukraine' title

Sport » Other

Oleksandr Usyk, the undisputed cruiserweight champion in boxing, renounced the "Hero of Ukraine" title. The athlete said that he simply did not need it.

Undisputed cruiserweight champion renounces 'Hero of Ukraine' title. 62687.jpeg
Source: www.a-usyk.com

According to Usyk, "he does not need any stars." In his opinion, he is already a hero for his people, so he does not see much sense in such honours.

A few weeks ago, the Ukrainian boxer defeated Murat Gassiev of Russia. The fight took place in Moscow. Ukrainian Vice Prime minister Vyacheslav Kirilenko said that no one would believe stories of Russia's aggression in Ukraine anymore. According to him, Russia should not host any positive events with the participation of Ukrainian citizens.

Usyk's compatriot, Ukrainian writer Larisa Nitsoy, called the boxer a coward and a vatnik (pro-Putin activist - ed.). In her opinion, the athlete should have yelled "Glory to Ukraine!" after his victory, but Usyk did not do it.

Yet, Usyk has his own views on the current confrontation between Russia and Ukraine. According to the boxer, he sees no difference between Ukrainians and Russians and considers the two nations as one people. There are no barriers to peaceful coexistence - they exist only in people's minds, Oleksandr Usyk said.

Xi Jinping makes Putin China's official friend Xi Jinping makes Putin China's official friend
Topics boxer glory to ukraine Russia and Ukraine
Comments
Topical Analytics
Africa
Russian journalists in Central African Republic: Wrong place, wrong time?
Americas
Lenin can put Assange on electric chair
Politics
Moscow aware of NATO's plans to attack Russia
News All >
Readers' top
Russia obediently sells RD-180 rocket engines to USA if and when requested
Moscow aware of NATO's plans to attack Russia
Russia's Hmeymim airbase under drone attack
Russia's Defense Ministry orders thousands of army medals
Iran has many reasons to distrust the West
Popular Commented Readers' choice
Columnists
Idlib: the mother of all battles

For Syria, the war is not over yet. While Daraa and Quneitra return under the army of Bashar al Assad, the strategists in Damascus prepare the offensive towards the last and fundamental enemy stronghold: Idlib.

Idlib: the mother of all battles
Russia's X-31 supersonic missile destroys target ship in Caspian Sea. Video
Politics
Russia's X-31 supersonic missile destroys target ship in Caspian Sea. Video
Economics
Russia stops producing An-124 Ruslan jumbo jet
Economics
Russia obediently sells RD-180 rocket engines to USA if and when requested
Columnists
Setting Mike Pompeo straight

Yet another US Secretary of State who does not know his backside from his elbow making snide and insolent remarks about Crimea. Here comes the answer...

Setting Mike Pompeo straight
Russia obediently sells RD-180 rocket engines to USA if and when requested
Economics
Russia obediently sells RD-180 rocket engines to USA if and when requested
Politics
Moscow aware of NATO's plans to attack Russia
Americas
USA and Turkey shred their relationship to pieces
Syria. The latest and breaking news from Syria
Russia's Hmeymim airbase under drone attack

Militants sent an unmanned aerial vehicle to Russia's Hmeymim airbase in Syria. The drone was destroyed

Russia's Hmeymim airbase under drone attack
Ukrainian army loses thousands of officers and contract soldiers in a few months
Ukraine. The latest and breaking from Ukraine
Ukrainian army loses thousands of officers and contract soldiers in a few months
Real life stories
Russia's Defense Ministry orders thousands of army medals
Economics
Russia stops producing An-124 Ruslan jumbo jet
Lyuba Lulko Russian journalists in Central African Republic: Wrong place, wrong time? Lyuba Lulko Vasily Amirjanov Lenin can put Assange on electric chair Vasily Amirjanov Dmitry Sudakov Moscow aware of NATO's plans to attack Russia Dmitry Sudakov
Comments
Russia obediently sells RD-180 rocket engines to USA if and when requested
Moscow aware of NATO's plans to attack Russia
Lenin can put Assange on electric chair
Moscow aware of NATO's plans to attack Russia
'Iron curtain' is falling: Visa centers to be closed in Russia
Militant Greek atheist Alexis Tsipras betrays his people, Orthodoxy and Russia
Pentagon's goal in the Middle East is to trigger major war between Israel and Iran
Pentagon's goal in the Middle East is to trigger major war between Israel and Iran
Italy: Something is moving
Common heroes: Ouday Ramadan, the Old Syrian
Lenin can put Assange on electric chair
Lenin can put Assange on electric chair
Three Russian journalists killed in Central African Republic during robbery attack
Russia obediently sells RD-180 rocket engines to USA if and when requested
Moscow aware of NATO's plans to attack Russia
'Iron curtain' is falling: Visa centers to be closed in Russia
Russia explains reasons to write off debts of many countries worldwide
Pentagon's goal in the Middle East is to trigger major war between Israel and Iran
Pentagon's goal in the Middle East is to trigger major war between Israel and Iran
'Iron curtain' is falling: Visa centers to be closed in Russia
Italy: Something is moving
About Advertising Sitemap Archive Export We in social networks
Select spelling error with mouse and press Ctrl+Enter

Copyright © 1999-2018, «PRAVDA.Ru».

When reproducing our materials in whole or in part, hyperlink to PRAVDA.Ru should be made. The opinions and views of the authors do not always coincide with the point of view of PRAVDA.Ru's editors.