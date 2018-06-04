World Russia Society Opinion Science Sport Incidents Business
News
World Russia Society Opinion Science Sport Hotspots and Incidents Business
Source Pravda.Ru

Ukrainian tennis player says he wants to strangle all Russian-speaking people

Sport » Other

One does not need to listen to Sergei Stakhovsky, a Ukrainian tennis player, who advertises himself through politics, Olympic champion Svetlana Zhurova told Pravda.Ru commenting on Stakhovsky's Russophobic remarks.

Ukrainian tennis player Sergei Stakhovsky said in an interview with 112.ua website that he was biased about the Russian language. "When I hear someone speaking Russia, then I just...It doesn't matter what accent a person is speaking, but it makes me wanna strangle him at once."

Later in the interview, the athlete said that he was joking. When a journalist reminded the athlete that he himself was speaking Russian at that moment, Stakhovsky immediately switched to Ukrainian. Sport was inseparable from politics, Stakhovsky added accompanying his statement with obscene language.

"One does not need to listen to a tennis player like Sergei Stakhovsky, who is wasting his breath," Russian tennis player and Olympic champion Elena Vesnina told Pravda.Ru. "He loves to advertise himself on the situation in Ukraine, but in fact he speaks Russian very well. He had worked a lot with Russian coach Boris Sobkin, and his wife is Russian too," Vesnina told Pravda.Ru.

"Sport is not tied to politics. Athletes do not like to go there. We do our work, we perform for our countries, we win our titles, but people like Stakhovsky make problems out of nothing. We get along with all Ukrainian tennis players very well," Elena Vesnina added.

Olympic champion, Russian MP and First Deputy Chairperson of the State Duma International Committee, Svetlana Zhurova, told Pravda.Ru that Stakhovsky was possibly trying to provoke a reaction out of the journalist. "There are athletes, who can make such wacky jokes. There was a story of figure skater Yevgeny Plushenko, who made a joke, but journalists accepted it at face value. It seems that journalists are adding more fuel to the fire, because they immediately realise that this is some clickable news that causes interest in readers. Therefore, I will not be flatly accusing the tennis player of his Russophobic views. Maybe he was in the mood to play this game with the journalist who was interviewing him," Svetlana Zhurova told Pravda.Ru.

Topics tennis tennis star Russian athletes
Comments
Topical Analytics
Columnists
Message to the Children of the future: Don't let them kill your dream
Europe
The last stand of the pro-German Mattarella
Europe
Europe suspects Ukraine was part of failed special operation to shoot down MH17
Readers' top
Europe suspects Ukraine was part of failed special operation to shoot down MH17
The cynical, murderous Japanese whalers
The last stand of the pro-German Mattarella
Message to the Children of the future: Don't let them kill your dream
Putin signs law on counter sanctions against USA and other unfriendly states
News All >
Man who destroyed Repin's masterpiece at Tretyakov Gallery pleased with his attack
Putin grants Russian citizenship to US athlete Jeffrey Monson
Billionaire Roman Abramovich obtains Israeli citizenship, becomes Israel's wealthiest man instantly
US warships tickle China's nerves in the Pacific
Turkey swaps USA's F-35 for Russia's Su-57
Robbie Williams sings for wealthy Russians at St. Petersburg International Economic Forum
Popular Commented Readers' choice
Europe
Europe suspects Ukraine was part of failed special operation to shoot down MH17

There are many terrible secrets in the case of the Donbass air crash, which Ukraine does not want to unveil

Europe suspects Ukraine was part of failed special operation to shoot down MH17
The cynical, murderous Japanese whalers
Columnists
The cynical, murderous Japanese whalers
Europe
The last stand of the pro-German Mattarella
Columnists
Message to the Children of the future: Don't let them kill your dream
Europe
Europe suspects Ukraine was part of failed special operation to shoot down MH17

There are many terrible secrets in the case of the Donbass air crash, which Ukraine does not want to unveil

Europe suspects Ukraine was part of failed special operation to shoot down MH17
Message to the Children of the future: Don't let them kill your dream
Columnists
Message to the Children of the future: Don't let them kill your dream
Columnists
The cynical, murderous Japanese whalers
Europe
The last stand of the pro-German Mattarella
Columnists
The cynical, murderous Japanese whalers

One hundred and twenty-two pregnant whales murdered by Japan, which invokes "research" purposes to justify the massacre. What is wrong with them?

The cynical, murderous Japanese whalers
Europe suspects Ukraine was part of failed special operation to shoot down MH17
Europe
Europe suspects Ukraine was part of failed special operation to shoot down MH17
Europe
The last stand of the pro-German Mattarella
Columnists
Message to the Children of the future: Don't let them kill your dream
Timothy Bancroft-Hinchey Message to the Children of the future: Don't let them kill your dream Timothy Bancroft-Hinchey Costantino Ceoldo The last stand of the pro-German Mattarella Costantino Ceoldo Dmitry Sudakov Europe suspects Ukraine was part of failed special operation to shoot down MH17 Dmitry Sudakov
Comments
The cynical, murderous Japanese whalers
Castro sued over alleged torture
Message to the Children of the future: Don't let them kill your dream
Castro sued over alleged torture
Message to the Children of the future: Don't let them kill your dream
Message to the Children of the future: Don't let them kill your dream
Castro sued over alleged torture
Message to the Children of the future: Don't let them kill your dream
Message to the Children of the future: Don't let them kill your dream
Message to the Children of the future: Don't let them kill your dream
Message to the Children of the future: Don't let them kill your dream
Europe suspects Ukraine was part of failed special operation to shoot down MH17
Castro sued over alleged torture
Message to the Children of the future: Don't let them kill your dream
Message to the Children of the future: Don't let them kill your dream
Message to the Children of the future: Don't let them kill your dream
Message to the Children of the future: Don't let them kill your dream
Castro sued over alleged torture
Breaking news: Putin to hold secret meeting with China's Xi Jinping and DPRK's Kim Jong-un
Breaking news: Putin to hold secret meeting with China's Xi Jinping and DPRK's Kim Jong-un
Breaking news: Putin to hold secret meeting with China's Xi Jinping and DPRK's Kim Jong-un
About Advertising Sitemap Archive Export We in social networks
Select spelling error with mouse and press Ctrl+Enter

Copyright © 1999-2018, «PRAVDA.Ru».

When reproducing our materials in whole or in part, hyperlink to PRAVDA.Ru should be made. The opinions and views of the authors do not always coincide with the point of view of PRAVDA.Ru's editors.

Close Already subscribed