Russia to impose sanctions on WADA for Winter Olympics 2018

On January 15, it was reported that the Russian government began to develop sanctions against several officials at the World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA).

It is assumed that the sanctions will affect all those involved in the decision to suspend the Russian team from the XXIII Winter Olympic Games in Pyeongchang, South Korea.

Chairman of the Commission of the Council of Federation for the Protection of State Sovereignty and Prevention of Interference in Internal Affairs, Andrei Klimov, said that the circle of persons guilty of excluding Russian athletes from the Winter Games was being established.

"We must bring to light the people who, behind the back of the International Olympic Committee (IOC), using WADA, pushed for the exclusion of our team. We have set the task and we are looking into the problem on the basis of proven facts," Klimov said.

In response to the decision of the IOC to exclude the Russian national team from the 2018 Olympics, Russia is going to take a number of restrictive measures that will "hurt" the International Olympic Committee and the World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA). Nothing has been said, though, what kind of measures they may be.

