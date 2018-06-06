World Society Russia Opinion Science Sport Incidents Business
News
World Russia Society Opinion Science Sport Hotspots and Incidents Business
Source Pravda.Ru

Putin names his all-time favourite footballers

Sport » Soccer

President Vladimir Putin said that Lev Yashin, Pele and Maradona were his favourite footballers.

As for the possible winner of the FIFA World Cup 2018, Putin believes that chances to win the Cup are the highest for national teams of Argentina, Brazil, Germany and Spain.

"There are many possible winners. They can be Latin American teams - Argentina and Brazil. We know that the German team performed brilliantly at previous tournaments, and the Spanish team had showed very beautiful football," the Russian president said.

Putin also commented on the performance of the Russian national team. "I have to state the fact that the Russian team has not shown great results lately. But we very much hope ... that the national team will perform with dignity and will show modern, interesting, beautiful football, that it will fight to the end," he said.

The FIFA World Cup 2018 will take place in Russia this summer on June 14 - July 15.

Topics fifa football vladimir putin world cup 2018 russian football team
Comments
Topical Analytics
Columnists
FIFA World Cup 2018: A forecast
Europe
Putin in Austria: Russia and EU shaking hands again?
Politics
Putin's interview for Austrian television: Tough answers to most provocative questions
Readers' top
Putin's interview for Austrian television: Tough answers to most provocative questions
Putin explains why he does not meet Donald Trump
The last stand of the pro-German Mattarella
Putin signs law on counter sanctions against USA and other unfriendly states
Message to the Children of the future: Don't let them kill your dream
News All >
Putin names his all-time favourite footballers
Russia to close its borders for Russophobes
EU ministers send official warning to Donald Trump over Iran deal
Man who destroyed Repin's masterpiece at Tretyakov Gallery pleased with his attack
Putin grants Russian citizenship to US athlete Jeffrey Monson
Billionaire Roman Abramovich obtains Israeli citizenship, becomes Israel's wealthiest man instantly
Popular Commented Readers' choice
Politics
Putin's interview for Austrian television: Tough answers to most provocative questions

"As a matter of fact, my expectations were justified. Judging from what we see on television, Vladimir Putin is not very tall, I knew it, we all know what he looks like, but there's a thing that really struck me," the Austrian journalist said

Putin's interview for Austrian television: Tough answers to most provocative questions
Putin explains why he does not meet Donald Trump
News from the Kremlin
Putin explains why he does not meet Donald Trump
Europe
The last stand of the pro-German Mattarella
News from the Kremlin
Putin signs law on counter sanctions against USA and other unfriendly states
Columnists
Message to the Children of the future: Don't let them kill your dream

I address this open letter to the children of the future. Those who read it too soon may laugh, those who read it too late will have cried their last tears away

Message to the Children of the future: Don't let them kill your dream
Ukrainian tennis player says he wants to strangle all Russian-speaking people
Other
Ukrainian tennis player says he wants to strangle all Russian-speaking people
News from the Kremlin
Putin signs law on counter sanctions against USA and other unfriendly states
Politics
Putin's interview for Austrian television: Tough answers to most provocative questions
News from the Kremlin
Putin signs law on counter sanctions against USA and other unfriendly states

Russian President Putin signed the law "On countermeasures to unfriendly actions of the USA and other foreign states."

Putin signs law on counter sanctions against USA and other unfriendly states
Ukraine fully aware of its weakness in possible armed conflict with Russia
Ukraine. The latest and breaking from Ukraine
Ukraine fully aware of its weakness in possible armed conflict with Russia
Europe
Putin in Austria: Russia and EU shaking hands again?
Ukraine. The latest and breaking from Ukraine
Ukrainian officials claim it was President Poroshenko, who ordered to shoot down Flight MH17
Timothy Bancroft-Hinchey FIFA World Cup 2018: A forecast Timothy Bancroft-Hinchey Lyuba Lulko Putin in Austria: Russia and EU shaking hands again? Lyuba Lulko Dmitry Sudakov Putin's interview for Austrian television: Tough answers to most provocative questions Dmitry Sudakov
Comments
Malaysia deflects blame away from Russia for MH17 disaster
Malaysia deflects blame away from Russia for MH17 disaster
Russia to close its borders for Russophobes
Message to the Children of the future: Don't let them kill your dream
Message to the Children of the future: Don't let them kill your dream
Malaysia deflects blame away from Russia for MH17 disaster
Malaysia deflects blame away from Russia for MH17 disaster
Message to the Children of the future: Don't let them kill your dream
Ukrainian tennis player says he wants to strangle all Russian-speaking people
Russian scientists explore human conscience on computer screen
I love free speech; I hate free speech
Russia sells S-400 air defense systems to India for $6 billion
Is it safe to serve in the Russian Army?
I love free speech; I hate free speech
Putin grants Russian citizenship to US athlete Jeffrey Monson
Is it safe to serve in the Russian Army?
Putin's interview for Austrian television: Tough answers to most provocative questions
Putin's interview for Austrian television: Tough answers to most provocative questions
Putin's interview for Austrian television: Tough answers to most provocative questions
Putin's interview for Austrian television: Tough answers to most provocative questions
Putin's interview for Austrian television: Tough answers to most provocative questions
About Advertising Sitemap Archive Export We in social networks
Select spelling error with mouse and press Ctrl+Enter

Copyright © 1999-2018, «PRAVDA.Ru».

When reproducing our materials in whole or in part, hyperlink to PRAVDA.Ru should be made. The opinions and views of the authors do not always coincide with the point of view of PRAVDA.Ru's editors.

Close Already subscribed