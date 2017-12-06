World Russia Society Opinion Science Sport Incidents Business
News
World Russia Society Opinion Science Sport Hotspots and Incidents Business
Source Pravda.Ru

Hilarious: FIFA to test Russian football players for doping

Sport » Soccer

Thomas Bach, the head of the International Olympic Committee, declared his readiness to help the International Football Federation (FIFA) with the investigation of the possible use of doping in Russian football.

Hilarious: FIFA to test Russian football players for doping. 61632.jpeg

According to Bach, FIFA will have to request relevant information from Samuel Schmid's commission at the IOC. Bach admitted that Mr. Schmid may have come across certain evidence to prove the use of doping drugs among Russian football players during investigation.

Earlier, it was reported that FIFA was trying to contact the former head of the Moscow Anti-Doping Laboratory, Grigory Rodchenkov, regarding the possible involvement of Russian football players in the doping program.

At the same time, FIFA representatives said that the decision of the International Olympic Committee to let only "clean" Russian athletes take part in the 2018 Olympics under the neutral flag would not affect the program of preparations for the World Cup in 2018. FIFA officials said that they took notice of IOC's decision, but added that it would not affect preparations for the 2018 World Cup in Russia.

A while back, FIFA turned down a request from US senators to strip Russia of the right to hold the World Cup in 2018 by claiming that policies of boycott, isolation or confrontation were not efficient measures in addressing specific issues.

Noteworthy, Russians can only giggle at this news as Russian football players are known for their ability to play football very poorly.

Pravda.Ru

Read article on the Russian version of Pravda.Ru

Topics world cup olympic games
Topical Analytics
Real life stories
Europeans say what puzzles them in Russia most
Columnists
Should Russian athletes go to non-Olympic Games in South Korea?
Columnists
Russian communications watchdog turns blind eye on Google's moves to re-rank Russian media
Readers' top
Russia unveils the date for the launch of the superbridge to Crimea
North Korea makes official announcement about looming nuclear war
Russian politician says Donald Trump extremely dangerous for Russia
USA looking for reason to see nuclear weapons in action
IOC bars Russian athletes, excludes Russian national anthem and flag from Winter Olympics 2018
Popular Commented Readers' choice
Economics
Russia unveils the date for the launch of the superbridge to Crimea

The section of the bridge for motor vehicles is said to be completed already in December of 2017

Russia unveils the date for the launch of the superbridge to Crimea
North Korea makes official announcement about looming nuclear war
Conflicts
North Korea makes official announcement about looming nuclear war
Politics
Russian politician says Donald Trump extremely dangerous for Russia
Americas
USA looking for reason to see nuclear weapons in action
Games
IOC bars Russian athletes, excludes Russian national anthem and flag from Winter Olympics 2018

Russian athletes will be able to compete in individual or team sports as "Olympic athletes from Russia"

IOC bars Russian athletes, excludes Russian national anthem and flag from Winter Olympics 2018
Mr. Trump: Are you the leader of the free world?
Columnists
Mr. Trump: Are you the leader of the free world?
Columnists
Russian communications watchdog turns blind eye on Google's moves to re-rank Russian media
Columnists
Should Russian athletes go to non-Olympic Games in South Korea?
Economics
Russia unveils the date for the launch of the superbridge to Crimea

The section of the bridge for motor vehicles is said to be completed already in December of 2017

Russia unveils the date for the launch of the superbridge to Crimea
USA looking for reason to see nuclear weapons in action
Americas
USA looking for reason to see nuclear weapons in action
Showbiz
Child model from Russia ranked most beautiful girl in the world
Conflicts
Is the Syrian War Really Over?
Dmitriy Sudakov Europeans say what puzzles them in Russia most Dmitriy Sudakov Inna Semenovna Novikova Should Russian athletes go to non-Olympic Games in South Korea? Inna Semenovna Novikova Vadim Gorshenin Russian communications watchdog turns blind eye on Google's moves to re-rank Russian media Vadim Gorshenin
Comments
IOC bars Russian athletes, excludes Russian national anthem and flag from Winter Olympics 2018
IOC bars Russian athletes, excludes Russian national anthem and flag from Winter Olympics 2018
IOC bars Russian athletes, excludes Russian national anthem and flag from Winter Olympics 2018
IOC bars Russian athletes, excludes Russian national anthem and flag from Winter Olympics 2018
Should Russian athletes go to non-Olympic Games in South Korea?
IOC bars Russian athletes, excludes Russian national anthem and flag from Winter Olympics 2018
IOC bars Russian athletes, excludes Russian national anthem and flag from Winter Olympics 2018
Olympic rings fall apart
IOC bars Russian athletes, excludes Russian national anthem and flag from Winter Olympics 2018
IOC bars Russian athletes, excludes Russian national anthem and flag from Winter Olympics 2018
IOC bars Russian athletes, excludes Russian national anthem and flag from Winter Olympics 2018
IOC bars Russian athletes, excludes Russian national anthem and flag from Winter Olympics 2018
IOC bars Russian athletes, excludes Russian national anthem and flag from Winter Olympics 2018
IOC bars Russian athletes, excludes Russian national anthem and flag from Winter Olympics 2018
Putin makes official announcement about his intention to run for president in 2018
IOC bars Russian athletes, excludes Russian national anthem and flag from Winter Olympics 2018
IOC bars Russian athletes, excludes Russian national anthem and flag from Winter Olympics 2018
Some ideas about North Korea
IOC bars Russian athletes, excludes Russian national anthem and flag from Winter Olympics 2018
Should Russian athletes go to non-Olympic Games in South Korea?
Mikhail Saakashvili's bumpy ride in politics: From chewing his tie to climbing on rooftop
About Sitemap Archive Export We in social networks Advertising Forum
liveinternet.ru: показано количество просмотров и посетителей за 24 часа
Select spelling error with mouse and press Ctrl+Enter

Copyright © 1999-2017, «PRAVDA.Ru».

When reproducing our materials in whole or in part, hyperlink to PRAVDA.Ru should be made. The opinions and views of the authors do not always coincide with the point of view of PRAVDA.Ru's editors.

Вход на сайт
Забыли пароль?
Close Already subscribed