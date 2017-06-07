Pravda.ru

News » Soccer

Foreigners can visit Russia without visas for FIFA Confederation Cup

07.06.2017 | Source:

Pravda.Ru

 
Foreigners can visit Russia without visas for FIFA Confederation Cup. 60645.jpeg
AP photo

A fan ID will be enough for foreign citizens to enter the territory of the Russian Federation without a visa. The fan ID will thus replace their passport.

Russia will ease the visa-entry regime for the time of the matches of the FIFA Confederations Cup, officials with the Ministry of Communications said.

The fan ID is a free document that can be valid for those who own at least one ticket for a football match of the tournament. The document will enable foreign citizens to stay in Russia without a visa for ten days before the first match and for ten days after the last match of the tournament. Fan passports can be arranged on fan-id.ru website.

The Confederations Cup starts on June 17 in Moscow, St. Petersburg, Kazan and Sochi. Games will last through July 2.

Pravda.Ru

Read article on the Russian version of Pravda.Ru

 

Popular photos

Photo galleries

Most popular

Russian researcher finds Nazi bunkers and Hitler's submarines in Antarctica
Russian researcher finds Nazi bunkers and Hitler's submarines in Antarctica
Russian researcher, radio amateur and ufologist from Nizhny Tagil, Valentin Degtyarev, has announced a new "discovery."
Foreigners can visit Russia without visas for FIFA Confederation Cup
Foreigners can visit Russia without visas for FIFA Confederation Cup
A fan ID will be enough for foreign citizens to enter the territory of the Russian Federation without a visa. The fan ID will thus replace their passport
Russia considers changing national anthem to 'God save the Tsar!' Russia considers changing national anthem to 'God save the Tsar!'

Video

Society

Russian researcher finds Nazi bunkers and Hitler s submarines in Antarctica
Russian researcher finds Nazi bunkers and Hitler's submarines in Antarctica
Russian woman sentenced in Dubai for showing finger gesture to American driver
Russian woman sentenced in Dubai for showing finger gesture to American driver
Family of symbol of Aleppo s suffering announce support for Bashar Assad
Family of 'symbol of Aleppo's suffering' announce support for Bashar Assad
Champions League: Real wins Clash of Titans
Champions League: Real wins Clash of Titans
Fame and the African American man
Fame and the African American man
Every third Russian smokes
Every third Russian smokes

Popular photos

World

Ukraine wants USA to stop Russia’s Nord Stream 2 project
Ukraine wants USA to stop Russia’s Nord Stream 2 project
Breaking ties with Qatar: A strange Arab conflict
Breaking ties with Qatar: A strange Arab conflict
North Korean media claim USA prepares to attack DPRK
North Korean media claim USA prepares to attack DPRK
USA declassifies Israel s secret plans to drop nuclear bomb on Egypt
USA declassifies Israel's secret plans to drop nuclear bomb on Egypt
Russian diplomats spy everywhere, even in US deserts and beaches
Russian diplomats spy everywhere, even in US deserts and beaches
Russian diplomatic property in USA to be deprived of immunity
Russian diplomatic property in USA to be deprived of immunity

Copyright © 1999-2017, «PRAVDA.Ru». When reproducing our materials in whole or in part, hyperlink to PRAVDA.Ru should be made. The opinions and views of the authors do not always coincide with the point of view of PRAVDA.Ru's editors.

Select spelling error with mouse and press Ctrl+Enter

Rambler's Top100
liveinternet.ru: показано количество просмотров и посетителей за 24 часа
Рейтинг@Mail.ru Rambler_s_Top100_Service