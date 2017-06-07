Foreigners can visit Russia without visas for FIFA Confederation Cup

AP photo

A fan ID will be enough for foreign citizens to enter the territory of the Russian Federation without a visa. The fan ID will thus replace their passport.

Russia will ease the visa-entry regime for the time of the matches of the FIFA Confederations Cup, officials with the Ministry of Communications said.

The fan ID is a free document that can be valid for those who own at least one ticket for a football match of the tournament. The document will enable foreign citizens to stay in Russia without a visa for ten days before the first match and for ten days after the last match of the tournament. Fan passports can be arranged on fan-id.ru website.

The Confederations Cup starts on June 17 in Moscow, St. Petersburg, Kazan and Sochi. Games will last through July 2.



