World Russia Society Opinion Science Sport Incidents Business
News
World Society Russia Opinion Science Sport Hotspots and Incidents Business
Source Pravda.Ru

FIFA President: Russia 100% prepared for World Cup 2018

Sport » Soccer

FIFA Presidnet Gianni Infantino stated that Russia was fully prepared for the World Cup 2018.

"I think that now, a week before the start of the tournament, we can say with certainty: Russia is 100 percent ready for it. The whole world will see what a hospitable country Russia is and how perfectly everything is organized. We are all going to have an unforgettable experience," he said.

Infantino added that he was not concerned about possible cases of discrimination or security during the championship, although Russia and FIFA approach the issue very seriously.

The World Cup 2018 will kick off in one week. The Russian football team will hold the opening match with Saudi Arabia at Luzhniki Stadium in Moscow. The World Cup will be held in eleven Russian cities and will end on July 15.

Topics fifa football world cup 2018
Comments
Topical Analytics
Columnists
FIFA World Cup 2018: A forecast
Europe
Putin in Austria: Russia and EU shaking hands again?
Politics
Putin's interview for Austrian television: Tough answers to most provocative questions
Readers' top
Putin's interview for Austrian television: Tough answers to most provocative questions
Ukrainian officials claim it was President Poroshenko, who ordered to shoot down Flight MH17
Putin explains why he does not meet Donald Trump
Putin signs law on counter sanctions against USA and other unfriendly states
Ukraine fully aware of its weakness in possible armed conflict with Russia
News All >
Roscosmos shows first-ever video of Soyuz spaceship separating from booster rocket
Czech President's press secretary cleans desecrated monument to Soviet soldiers in Prague
Putin names his all-time favourite footballers
Russia to close its borders for Russophobes
EU ministers send official warning to Donald Trump over Iran deal
Man who destroyed Repin's masterpiece at Tretyakov Gallery pleased with his attack
Popular Commented Readers' choice
Politics
Putin's interview for Austrian television: Tough answers to most provocative questions

"As a matter of fact, my expectations were justified. Judging from what we see on television, Vladimir Putin is not very tall, I knew it, we all know what he looks like, but there's a thing that really struck me," the Austrian journalist said

Putin's interview for Austrian television: Tough answers to most provocative questions
Ukrainian officials claim it was President Poroshenko, who ordered to shoot down Flight MH17
Ukraine. The latest and breaking from Ukraine
Ukrainian officials claim it was President Poroshenko, who ordered to shoot down Flight MH17
News from the Kremlin
Putin explains why he does not meet Donald Trump
News from the Kremlin
Putin signs law on counter sanctions against USA and other unfriendly states
Other
Ukrainian tennis player says he wants to strangle all Russian-speaking people

He loves to advertise himself on the situation in Ukraine, but in fact he speaks Russian very well. He had worked a lot with Russian coach Boris Sobkin, and his wife is Russian too

Ukrainian tennis player says he wants to strangle all Russian-speaking people
FIFA World Cup 2018: A forecast
Columnists
FIFA World Cup 2018: A forecast
Politics
Putin's interview for Austrian television: Tough answers to most provocative questions
News from the Kremlin
Putin signs law on counter sanctions against USA and other unfriendly states
News from the Kremlin
Putin signs law on counter sanctions against USA and other unfriendly states

Russian President Putin signed the law "On countermeasures to unfriendly actions of the USA and other foreign states."

Putin signs law on counter sanctions against USA and other unfriendly states
Ukraine fully aware of its weakness in possible armed conflict with Russia
Ukraine. The latest and breaking from Ukraine
Ukraine fully aware of its weakness in possible armed conflict with Russia
Europe
Putin in Austria: Russia and EU shaking hands again?
Ukraine. The latest and breaking from Ukraine
Ukrainian officials claim it was President Poroshenko, who ordered to shoot down Flight MH17
Timothy Bancroft-Hinchey FIFA World Cup 2018: A forecast Timothy Bancroft-Hinchey Lyuba Lulko Putin in Austria: Russia and EU shaking hands again? Lyuba Lulko Dmitry Sudakov Putin's interview for Austrian television: Tough answers to most provocative questions Dmitry Sudakov
Comments
Russia can conquer Ukraine in a couple of days, Rasmussen says
FIFA World Cup 2018: A forecast
FIFA World Cup 2018: A forecast
FIFA World Cup 2018: A forecast
Ukrainian officials claim it was President Poroshenko, who ordered to shoot down Flight MH17
Japanese scientists predict destruction of American continent
FIFA World Cup 2018: A forecast
FIFA World Cup 2018: A forecast
Why does Trump ignore Europe, but not Russia?
Putin in Austria: Russia and EU shaking hands again?
EU ministers send official warning to Donald Trump over Iran deal
Malaysia deflects blame away from Russia for MH17 disaster
Europe suspects Ukraine was part of failed special operation to shoot down MH17
Ukrainian officials claim it was President Poroshenko, who ordered to shoot down Flight MH17
Blame MH17 on Russia: International investigation turns into demonic circus
FIFA World Cup 2018: A forecast
Ukrainian officials claim it was President Poroshenko, who ordered to shoot down Flight MH17
Trump sows death in Gaza Strip as US to celebrate opening embassy in Jerusalem
FIFA World Cup 2018: A forecast
FIFA World Cup 2018: A forecast
Trump sows death in Gaza Strip as US to celebrate opening embassy in Jerusalem
About Advertising Sitemap Archive Export We in social networks
Select spelling error with mouse and press Ctrl+Enter

Copyright © 1999-2018, «PRAVDA.Ru».

When reproducing our materials in whole or in part, hyperlink to PRAVDA.Ru should be made. The opinions and views of the authors do not always coincide with the point of view of PRAVDA.Ru's editors.

Close Already subscribed