FIFA President: Russia 100% prepared for World Cup 2018

FIFA Presidnet Gianni Infantino stated that Russia was fully prepared for the World Cup 2018.

"I think that now, a week before the start of the tournament, we can say with certainty: Russia is 100 percent ready for it. The whole world will see what a hospitable country Russia is and how perfectly everything is organized. We are all going to have an unforgettable experience," he said.

Infantino added that he was not concerned about possible cases of discrimination or security during the championship, although Russia and FIFA approach the issue very seriously.

The World Cup 2018 will kick off in one week. The Russian football team will hold the opening match with Saudi Arabia at Luzhniki Stadium in Moscow. The World Cup will be held in eleven Russian cities and will end on July 15.