Every World Cup fan cost Russia $4,500

Russia invested $1,387 for every person visiting 2018 FIFA World Cup games, and this amount accounts only for the arrangement of sports facilities. Investment in infrastructure increases spending per each fan to $4,694, according to CBRE. Thus, the fan of the Russian World Cup has become one of the most expensive fans since the time when the tournament was held in Japan and South Korea in 2002.

For the 2018 World Cup, Russia has prepared twelve stadiums in eleven cities of Russia. The stadiums have the total capacity of 576,000 spectators. Nine of twelve sports facilities were built for the World Cup from scratch, some were renovated. The total square of ​​construction and reconstruction amounted to 1.116 million square meters.

As calculated by CBRE analysts, investment in World Cup stadiums is comparable with the construction of six Moscow-City skyscapers.