Saudi footballers to be punished for losing World Cup opener to Russia

The national football team of Saudi Arabia is to be punished for the bad game that the players showed during the opening match of the World Cup 2018 in Moscow on June 14.

According to Adel Izzat, the head of the Football Federation in Saudi Arabia, all of Saudi Arabia was deeply disappointed with the outcome of the game, because the team was capable of performing better. The official also said that Saudi players were taught to block fear of the opponent that was playing on its own land.

Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman Al Saud was personally watching the game at Luzhniki Stadium in Moscow. The Saudi Prince was sitting next to Russian President Vladimir Putin and FIFA President Gianni Infantino.

Russia thrashed Saudi Arabia, 5:0, in the opening game of the 2018 FIFA World Cup.