What do foreign fans say about Russia during 2018 FIFA World Cup?

These days, Russia is welcoming over 2 million fans from all over the world. Many of them came to Russia expecting something dangerous and even life-threatening. However, most fans simply enjoy themselves in Russia despite all the anti-Russian propaganda that they have recently seen in mass media.

Here is what foreign fans say about their impressions of Russia as the hosting country of the 2018 FIFA World Cup.

Click here to see a video of two Irish fans sharing their impressions of Russia.

Argentina and Iceland fans showing their knowledge of Russian.

Mexican fan sharing his impression of the World Cup in Russia.

Iceland fans and their Viking "HUH!" clapping:

A video by Ukraina.ru channel:

By Ruptly:

By BeanymanSports:

By Cool Travel Videos:

By HaytersTV: