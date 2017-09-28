Pravda.ru

News » Soccer

Soviet football uniform from 1970 ranked one of finest in history

28.09.2017 | Source:

Pravda.Ru

 
Soviet football uniform from 1970 ranked one of finest in history. 61359.jpeg
Source: lev-yashin.blogspot.com

The 1970 uniform of the national football team of the USSR was included on the list of 50 best football uniforms in history according to authoritative British magazine FourFourTwo. The publication put the uniform of Soviet footballers on the 33rd place.

"The Soviet Union's big red machine trampled its way to the quarter-finals of Mexico '70, where they were eventually immobilised by Uruguay. But they did it looking menacingly sharp in this simplistic number, complemented by the all-black goalkeeper kit of Lev Yashin. Terrifying," the magazine wrote.

The first place in the ranking of FourFourTwo was awarded to bright-colored red and white uniform of the Danish national team from 1986. The second place belongs to the blue and yellow outfit of Argentinean club Boca Juniors from 1981, whereas the third - the traditional orange attire of the Netherlands football team from 1976.

Pravda.Ru 

 

Popular photos

Photo galleries

Most popular

Russian priest says Hugh Hefner is burning in hell
Russian priest says Hugh Hefner is burning in hell
"The magazine and its advertising propagate fornication. Its ideology contradicts to the values that we need today - chastity and matrimonial fidelity," the clergyman said. According to him, Hefner's...
John Tefft, aka Mr. Pelmeni, says 'Spasibo' and 'Do svidaniya'
John Tefft, aka Mr. Pelmeni, says 'Spasibo' and 'Do svidaniya'
John Tefft, who served as US Ambassador to Russia for three years, held a farewell dinner in the US Embassy on September 27. Tefft is known for his relatively neutral views on what is happening in...
Boeing-737 crashed in Rostov because of futuristic HUD system, experts say Boeing-737 crashed in Rostov because of futuristic HUD system, experts say

Video

Society

John Tefft, aka Mr. Pelmeni, says Spasibo and Do svidaniya
John Tefft, aka Mr. Pelmeni, says 'Spasibo' and 'Do svidaniya'
Russian priest says Hugh Hefner is burning in hell
Russian priest says Hugh Hefner is burning in hell
Giant baby born in Novosibirsk
Giant baby born in Novosibirsk
Animal trainer fights walrus at sea aquarium in Russia
Animal trainer fights walrus at sea aquarium in Russia
Our planet: Whose is it? Who owns the green Earth?
Our planet: Whose is it? Who owns the green Earth?
Dead whale causes commotion in Russia s Far East
Dead whale causes commotion in Russia's Far East

Popular photos

World

The truth about the division of Korea
The truth about the division of Korea
Russia s S-400 air defence systems for NATO armies
Russia's S-400 air defence systems for NATO armies
Russia rejects Donald Trump s derisive attempts to reform UN
Russia rejects Donald Trump's derisive attempts to reform UN
DPR Korea: International policy aims to destroy relations
DPR Korea: International policy aims to destroy relations
Iran unveils new ballistic missile capable of carrying several warheads
Iran unveils new ballistic missile capable of carrying several warheads
Alternative for Germany: Proud of Hitler and Third Reich
Alternative for Germany: Proud of Hitler and Third Reich

Copyright © 1999-2017, «PRAVDA.Ru». When reproducing our materials in whole or in part, hyperlink to PRAVDA.Ru should be made. The opinions and views of the authors do not always coincide with the point of view of PRAVDA.Ru's editors.

Select spelling error with mouse and press Ctrl+Enter

Rambler's Top100
liveinternet.ru: показано количество просмотров и посетителей за 24 часа
Рейтинг@Mail.ru Rambler_s_Top100_Service