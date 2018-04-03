S-500 Prometheus missile defense system: A few details exposed

Russia has demonstrated a new radar complex, which is said to become part of S-500 Prometey
(Prometheus) anti-aircraft system.
The new radar complex, known as "Yenisei", was tested for the first time on March 28. Several warplanes and S-300 and S-400 systems took part in the drills to destroy ground-based and airborne targets.
The "Yenisei" can detect ballistic missiles at an altitude of 100 kilometres, whereas the range of the radar reaches six hundred kilometres.
Most of the tactical and technical characteristics of the S-500 system remain classified. It was only said that the new system that will use the Yenisei radar will be passed into service by 2020.
The S-500 will be a new generation of air defense systems. It is a universal long-range and high-altitude interception system with an enhanced missile defence capability.
Pravda.Ru
