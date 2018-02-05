USA admits Russia's superiority in long-range missiles

The United States has recognised Russia's superiority in the field of long-range missiles, electronic warfare technology and air defence weapons.





Paul Scharre, senior officer and director of the technology and national security program at the Center for a New American Security (CNAS), a nonprofit think tank, believes that the ability of the United States to maintain its military presence in the Western Pacific has been declining steadily. Moreover, the USA has had similar problems in Europe as well, where the United States comes inferior to Russia that has been investing a lot recently in improving its own capabilities to strike high-precision blows. In addition, Russia has been modernising air defence systems and methods of electronic warfare.

Another serious challenge for Washington is China. According to Scharre, the Chinese armed forces threaten US bases with hundreds of cruise and over 1,000 ballistic missiles.

According to the official, Washington is unable to respond to existing threats in time due to the shortage of "strategic flexibility." The CNAS officer noted that bureaucracy may lead to sad consequences as it may take decades to create and introduce new weapons.

Pravda.Ru

