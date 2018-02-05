World Society Russia Opinion Science Sport Incidents Business
News
World Society Russia Opinion Science Sport Hotspots and Incidents Business
Source Pravda.Ru

USA admits Russia's superiority in long-range missiles

Video

The United States has recognised Russia's superiority in the field of long-range missiles, electronic warfare technology and air defence weapons.


Paul Scharre, senior officer and director of the technology and national security program at the Center for a New American Security (CNAS), a nonprofit think tank, believes that the ability of the United States to maintain its military presence in the Western Pacific has been declining steadily. Moreover, the USA has had similar problems in Europe as well, where the United States comes inferior to Russia that has been investing a lot recently in improving its own capabilities to strike  high-precision blows. In addition, Russia has been modernising air defence systems and methods of electronic warfare.

Another serious challenge for Washington is China. According to Scharre, the Chinese armed forces threaten US bases with hundreds of cruise and over 1,000 ballistic missiles.

According to the official, Washington is unable to respond to existing threats in time due to the shortage of "strategic flexibility." The CNAS officer noted that bureaucracy may lead to sad consequences as it may take decades to create and introduce new weapons.

Pravda.Ru

Read article on the Russian version of Pravda.Ru

Topics Russian army chinese army Russian missiles ballistic missile asia-pacific region missile defense system
Topical Analytics
Columnists
Theresa May: Political confidence and the double-edged sword
Americas
Modest proposal to the plutocracy: slavery, why not?
Columnists
NATO accused of War Crimes over Libya
Readers' top
Snowfall of the century in Moscow: Tons of snow cause white hell in Russian capital
Russia strikes massive blow on Syrian terrorists after they shoot down Su-25 and kill pilot
Su-25 pilot's last battle in Syria caught on video
Modest proposal to the plutocracy: slavery, why not?
Putin's response to sanctions may stun USA
Popular Commented Readers' choice
Disasters, catastrophes
Snowfall of the century in Moscow: Tons of snow cause white hell in Russian capital

The heavy Moscow snowfall claimed one life: a 27-year-old young man was killed as a falling tree crashed onto electric power lines causing them to land on his car

Snowfall of the century in Moscow: Tons of snow cause white hell in Russian capital
Russia strikes massive blow on Syrian terrorists after they shoot down Su-25 and kill pilot
Conflicts
Russia strikes massive blow on Syrian terrorists after they shoot down Su-25 and kill pilot
Terrorism
Su-25 pilot's last battle in Syria caught on video
Americas
Modest proposal to the plutocracy: slavery, why not?
Conflicts
Russia strikes massive blow on Syrian terrorists after they shoot down Su-25 and kill pilot

The Su-25 was shot down from a weapon that terrorists had received from the USA via third countries

Russia strikes massive blow on Syrian terrorists after they shoot down Su-25 and kill pilot
Putin's response to sanctions may stun USA
News from the Kremlin
Putin's response to sanctions may stun USA
Terrorism
Su-25 pilot's last battle in Syria caught on video
Americas
Modest proposal to the plutocracy: slavery, why not?
Conflicts
Russia strikes massive blow on Syrian terrorists after they shoot down Su-25 and kill pilot

The Su-25 was shot down from a weapon that terrorists had received from the USA via third countries

Russia strikes massive blow on Syrian terrorists after they shoot down Su-25 and kill pilot
Su-25 pilot's last battle in Syria caught on video
Terrorism
Su-25 pilot's last battle in Syria caught on video
News from the Kremlin
Putin's response to sanctions may stun USA
Real life stories
In Kazakhstan, man dresses as woman and unexpectedly reaches finals of local beauty pageant
Timothy Bancroft-Hinchey Theresa May: Political confidence and the double-edged sword Timothy Bancroft-Hinchey Costantino Ceoldo Modest proposal to the plutocracy: slavery, why not? Costantino Ceoldo Dmitry Sudakov Space Shuttle Columbia: Needless death of 7 astronauts Dmitry Sudakov
Comments
NATO accused of War Crimes over Libya
NATO warships looking for opportunity to break Crimea's defence
NATO warships looking for opportunity to break Crimea's defence
NATO warships looking for opportunity to break Crimea's defence
Snowfall of the century in Moscow: Tons of snow cause white hell in Russian capital
NATO warships looking for opportunity to break Crimea's defence
Snowfall of the century in Moscow: Tons of snow cause white hell in Russian capital
Was it WADA and IOC that started major provocation against Russia in sports?
Space Shuttle Columbia: Needless death of 7 astronauts
Snowfall of the century in Moscow: Tons of snow cause white hell in Russian capital
Tornado-C: Russia to receive new multiple-launch rocket systems
Putin writes off Kyrgyzstan's debt of $240 million
In Kazakhstan, man dresses as woman and unexpectedly reaches finals of local beauty pageant
Russia advises Pentagon not to send reconnaissance aircraft to Black Sea anymore
China regrets collapse of USSR and Soviet Army
Putin's response to sanctions may stun USA
Russia advises Pentagon not to send reconnaissance aircraft to Black Sea anymore
Russia advises Pentagon not to send reconnaissance aircraft to Black Sea anymore
Putin's response to sanctions may stun USA
Putin's response to sanctions may stun USA
Putin's response to sanctions may stun USA
About Sitemap Archive Export We in social networks Advertising Forum
liveinternet.ru: показано количество просмотров и посетителей за 24 часа
Select spelling error with mouse and press Ctrl+Enter

Copyright © 1999-2018, «PRAVDA.Ru».

When reproducing our materials in whole or in part, hyperlink to PRAVDA.Ru should be made. The opinions and views of the authors do not always coincide with the point of view of PRAVDA.Ru's editors.

Вход на сайт
Забыли пароль?
Close Already subscribed