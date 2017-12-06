Speed skater Viktor An, formerly South Korean national, does not mind neutral status at Winter Olympics

Short track speed skater Viktor An, who holds Russian citizenship, but was a South Korean national before December 2011, announced his consent to participate in the Winter Olympics under a neutral flag, unless, of course, Russia boycotts the IOC.





"If Russia does not boycott the Olympics, I will go to take part in it in a neutral status. I was working hard to get ready for it for four years, and I simply can't give up now," the athlete said adding that he does not even want to think about what he would do in case of boycott.

Meanwhile, US athletes expressed their sympathy with Russia in social networks about the latest decision of the IOC to ban Russia from the Winter Games in South Korea.

"What a sad and complicated situation. I feel sick for the clean affected athletes and fully sympathize with whatever emotions they may feel," figure skater Charlie White tweeted.

