World Russia Society Opinion Science Sport Incidents Business
News
World Russia Society Opinion Science Sport Hotspots and Incidents Business
Source Pravda.Ru

Russian Armed Forces to receive second-to-none gliding bomb

Video

The Russian army is said to receive a new aerial bomb in the near future. According to Tekhmash Concern CEO Vladimir Lepin, the new bomb, known as "Drel" ("Drill") undergoes standard tests in accordance with the program of the Defence Ministry.


USA bombed Hirosima and Nagasaki to show new bomb in action to USSR

The Drel bomb is a new base example of the gliding bomb dispenser equipped with self-targeting combat elements. The aerial bomb is capable of gliding for tens of kilometres to neutralise heavy equipment.

According to experts, the bomb will be invisible to radars. The target destruction range reaches up to 30 kilometres (after the bomb separates from the carrier).

The new bomb has no engine. The vehicle detects the target with the help of GLONASS guidance system. The cluster mechanism opens up at an altitude of 250 meters. The tests of the new bomb are to be finished in 2018. The new bomb can be used in all weathers around the clock. It can be used without the need for the aircraft to enter the zone of enemy's air defences. The bomb weighs 540 kilograms and has the maximum bombing altitude of 14 kilometres (the minimum - 100 meters).

Pravda.Ru

Read article in Russian

Topics Russian army Russian bomber russian weapons
Topical Analytics
Columnists
South Korea: Barbaric cruelty to dogs - Boycott the Olympics
Anomalous phenomena
Formidable mysteries of 2017 unlikely to be unraveled in 2018
Technologies and discoveries
Loss of Zuma satellite to affect Elon Musk's major plans for 2018
Readers' top
Donald Trump and Kim Jong-un can make John Kennedy's prophecy real
Washington airport refuses to service Aeroflot's flights
The second Greek genocide
Russian Armed Forces to receive second-to-none gliding bomb
Russian toy stores sell plastic model of S-300 missile system
Popular Commented Readers' choice
Asia
Donald Trump and Kim Jong-un can make John Kennedy's prophecy real

The bellicose rhetoric from Washington and Pyongyang is not a reason for laughter at all, although it looks ridiculously childish

Donald Trump and Kim Jong-un can make John Kennedy's prophecy real
Washington airport refuses to service Aeroflot's flights
Companies
Washington airport refuses to service Aeroflot's flights
Columnists
The second Greek genocide
Video
Russian Armed Forces to receive second-to-none gliding bomb
Companies
Washington airport refuses to service Aeroflot's flights

SwissPort, the company for ground services of Aeroflot flights at the airport of Washington, the USA, refused to service the flights of the Russian air carrier

Washington airport refuses to service Aeroflot's flights
Donald Trump and Kim Jong-un can make John Kennedy's prophecy real
Asia
Donald Trump and Kim Jong-un can make John Kennedy's prophecy real
Asia
An attempt at colored revolution in Iran?
Companies
Russian toy stores sell plastic model of S-300 missile system
Companies
Russian toy stores sell plastic model of S-300 missile system

A Russian company that manufactures plastic products has unveiled a curious toy - a plastic replica of the renowned S-300 missile system

Russian toy stores sell plastic model of S-300 missile system
Washington airport refuses to service Aeroflot's flights
Companies
Washington airport refuses to service Aeroflot's flights
Video
Russian Armed Forces to receive second-to-none gliding bomb
Columnists
The second Greek genocide
Timothy Bancroft-Hinchey South Korea: Barbaric cruelty to dogs - Boycott the Olympics Timothy Bancroft-Hinchey Dmitry Sudakov Formidable mysteries of 2017 unlikely to be unraveled in 2018 Dmitry Sudakov Costantino Ceoldo An attempt at colored revolution in Iran? Costantino Ceoldo
Comments
Russia to spend trillions to upgrade its army and navy before 2027
Sanctioned and isolated, Russians take palm of global leadership away from Americans
Sanctioned and isolated, Russians take palm of global leadership away from Americans
Priorities for the Russian Army in 2018
Priorities for the Russian Army in 2018
Alcohol kills 18,000 Russians during every holiday season
Washington airport refuses to service Aeroflot's flights
Washington airport refuses to service Aeroflot's flights
Russia refuses to leave WTO despite EU's billion-euro lawsuit
Russia refuses to leave WTO despite EU's billion-euro lawsuit
Most important achievement of 2017: Big war with NATO canceled
Terrorists may use drones for their attacks
Alcohol kills 18,000 Russians during every holiday season
Sanctioned and isolated, Russians take palm of global leadership away from Americans
Sanctioned and isolated, Russians take palm of global leadership away from Americans
Russian Guard to see enemies behind walls
Sanctioned and isolated, Russians take palm of global leadership away from Americans
Sanctioned and isolated, Russians take palm of global leadership away from Americans
Russian Guard to see enemies behind walls
Donald Trump and Kim Jong-un can make John Kennedy's prophecy real
Priorities for the Russian Army in 2018
About Sitemap Archive Export We in social networks Advertising Forum
liveinternet.ru: показано количество просмотров и посетителей за 24 часа
Select spelling error with mouse and press Ctrl+Enter

Copyright © 1999-2018, «PRAVDA.Ru».

When reproducing our materials in whole or in part, hyperlink to PRAVDA.Ru should be made. The opinions and views of the authors do not always coincide with the point of view of PRAVDA.Ru's editors.

Вход на сайт
Забыли пароль?
Close Already subscribed