Russian army bases to appear within spitting distance from USA

Russian senators Franz Klintsevich and Viktor Bondarev put forward a suggestion to deploy Russian military bases "within spitting distance from the United States" in Cuba and Vietnam. The senators believe that such a step will be an adequate and sobering response to the deployment of US missile systems near Russian borders.





The statements from the Russian officials made Western journalists recall 1962, then the USSR and the USA were standing on the brink of a nuclear war. During those years, the USSR's largest military base was located on Cuba.

In November of 2016, it was said that Russia was not conducting negotiations with the Cuban administration about a possibility for a Russian military base to be deployed there.

At the same time, Deputy Defense Minister Nikolai Pankov said that the defence department of Russia was looking into the opportunity and rethinking decisions made in the past.

