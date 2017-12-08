Su-30 fighter aircraft 'peeks' into open hatch of Il-76 transport airplane in midair. Video

A curious video has appeared on the Internet showing a Russian multi-purpose 4+ generation fighter Su-30SM performed a unique manoeuvre above Syria.
The pilot of the fighter "peeked" into the Il-76 transport aircraft. The manoeuvre was performed over the province of Deir ez-Zor, where the transport plane was delivering humanitarian cargo.
The Su-30SM pilot was accompanying the heavy transport aircraft, and at one point servicemen on board the IL-76 could communicate with the pilot of the fighter jet in hand language.
Pravda.Ru
