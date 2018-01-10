It appears that Ukraine is working hard to build a US Navy base in the city of Odessa. US warships call at the port of Odessa once in every three months. Most recently, while the Russians were celebrating Christmas, US destroyer USS Carney DDG-64 arrived in Odessa at nighttime.
According to representatives of the Sixth Fleet of the US Navy, the purpose of the mission is to conduct operations to ensure security at sea and strengthen combined readiness and naval capabilities among NATO allies and partners.
In the Nikolayev region of Ukraine, US naval specialists continue the construction of the Operational Control Center for the Ukrainian Navy. The construction began in July 2017. Thus, as we can see, the Pentagon, under the guise of military assistance to Ukraine, has been deploying modern infrastructure in the country to conduct military operations and NATO reconnaissance activities in the Black Sea.
Pravda.Ru
The great Western media showed to the world the recent protests and street demonstrations in various cities of Iran as a general revolt against established power and motivated by the noblest of reasons: misery. Teheran's government in recent years would have failed to guarantee a dignified life to the population, in defending above all the weaker part of the Iranian people. The citizens of Iran would then protest as exasperated.
Those countries taking part in this year's Winter Olympics in South Korea are free to do so. Russia is not because the athletes have been arbitrarily banned. Thank God for that. Who would want to celebrate the Olympics in a country where dogs are tortured to death then consumed in an orgy of butchery? Reader discretion advised.
Those countries taking part in this year's Winter Olympics in South Korea are free to do so. Russia is not because the athletes have been arbitrarily banned. Thank God for that. Who would want to celebrate the Olympics in a country where dogs are tortured to death then consumed in an orgy of butchery? Reader discretion advised.