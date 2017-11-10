Putin and Trump smiled to each other and shook hands in Vietnam, but that was it

At the APEC summit in Vietnam, Russian President Vladimir Putin had a very brief meeting with his American counterpart Donald Trump.





During the official photo shoot in national costumes, Trump approached Putin and the two presidents shook hands. After that, the US president stood next to Putin.

On the eve of the summit, the American president has announced his desire to meet the Russian president. The meeting of the two leaders was supposed to take place on November 10. However, Trump's spokesperson said that the meeting would not be possible.

Donald Trump left the ceremonial reception in honour of the leaders of the APEC summit. Trump and Putin did not communicate during dinner.

Trump left the room before the reception ended. On the way out, he could make some photos with the leaders of other countries.

When having dinner, Trump, like Putin, were talking to those sitting next to them. They sat close to each other, but on opposite sides of the leader of Vietnam - the host of this year's summit.

