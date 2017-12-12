World Russia Society Opinion Science Sport Incidents Business
News
World Russia Society Opinion Science Sport Hotspots and Incidents Business
Source Pravda.Ru

Russia leaves Syria, but USA stays, to spend some more

Video

Officials with the White House administration said that the US did not plan to withdraw its troops from Syria, despite Russia's decision to pullout the military contingent from the country.


White House spokesperson Sarah Sanders said during a briefing that the United States would continue moving forward to struggle against terrorists in Syria and take every effort to defeat the Islamic State terrorist organization on all fronts and, of course, to protect the lives of American citizens.

On December 11, Russian President Vladimir Putin arrived at Hmeymim airbase in Syria, where he announced the withdrawal of the Russian contingent from Syria. On December 6, the Russian Defense Ministry announced that terrorists no longer had any control over any settlement in Syria.

Pravda.Ru

Topics Syria war in Syria Hmeymim Airbase
Topical Analytics
Asia
Putin in Egypt: Who's the big player in the Middle East?
Columnists
The need for a Global Political Agenda 2018
Technologies and discoveries
The Myth of the Gene: Genetics, Epigenetics and the Organism-Environment Loop
Readers' top
North Korea declares victory over USA
Turkish President Erdogan issues ultimatum to Washington and Brussels
Putin makes first comment on Trump's Jerusalem decision
Italy: Free fall
Pentagon can not accept Russia's victory over terrorists in Syria
Popular Commented Readers' choice
Asia
North Korea declares victory over USA

Representatives of the North Korean administration issued a statement saying that the United States and its allies have lost the "political and military confrontation" to the DPRK

North Korea declares victory over USA
Turkish President Erdogan issues ultimatum to Washington and Brussels
Asia
Turkish President Erdogan issues ultimatum to Washington and Brussels
Asia
Putin makes first comment on Trump's Jerusalem decision
Europe
Italy: Free fall
Columnists
Human Rights Day: Let us hang our heads in shame

On December 10, 1948 the Universal Declaration of Human Rights was adopted by the United Nations General Assembly, its thirty articles enshrining basic and fundamental rights guaranteeing dignity of the human person and equality for all, regardless of race, color, creed or gender. A pipe dream?

Human Rights Day: Let us hang our heads in shame
Putin makes first comment on Trump's Jerusalem decision
Asia
Putin makes first comment on Trump's Jerusalem decision
Technologies and discoveries
The Myth of the Gene: Genetics, Epigenetics and the Organism-Environment Loop
Asia
Turkish President Erdogan issues ultimatum to Washington and Brussels
Syria. The latest and breaking news from Syria
Putin arrives on Hmeymim airbase in Syria, orders withdrawal of Russian troops

Vladimir Putin's aircraft landed on Hmeymim airbase of the Russian Air Force in Syria in the morning of December 11

Putin arrives on Hmeymim airbase in Syria, orders withdrawal of Russian troops
Pentagon can not accept Russia's victory over terrorists in Syria
Politics
Pentagon can not accept Russia's victory over terrorists in Syria
Asia
Putin makes first comment on Trump's Jerusalem decision
Americas
USA no longer wants Bashar Assad to go
Aidyn Mehtiyev Putin in Egypt: Who's the big player in the Middle East? Aidyn Mehtiyev Timothy Bancroft-Hinchey The need for a Global Political Agenda 2018 Timothy Bancroft-Hinchey Dmitry Nersesov Turkish President Erdogan issues ultimatum to Washington and Brussels Dmitry Nersesov
Comments
Russian politician says Donald Trump extremely dangerous for Russia
Russia on the eve of another Crimea referendum
Some ideas about North Korea
Russia on the eve of another Crimea referendum
Russia on the eve of another Crimea referendum
Russia on the eve of another Crimea referendum
Russia on the eve of another Crimea referendum
Russian athletes announce their decision about 2018 Winter Olympic Games
Russia works on MiG-41 doomsday fighter jet
The need for a Global Political Agenda 2018
New Russian weapons shocked USA three times
USA looking for reason to see nuclear weapons in action
Russia works on MiG-41 doomsday fighter jet
Putin makes first comment on Trump's Jerusalem decision
Putin makes first comment on Trump's Jerusalem decision
Ukrainian politicians and businessmen aim to visit Crimea
The Myth of the Gene: Genetics, Epigenetics and the Organism-Environment Loop
The Myth of the Gene: Genetics, Epigenetics and the Organism-Environment Loop
North Korea declares victory over USA
North Korea declares victory over USA
The Myth of the Gene: Genetics, Epigenetics and the Organism-Environment Loop
About Sitemap Archive Export We in social networks Advertising Forum
liveinternet.ru: показано количество просмотров и посетителей за 24 часа
Select spelling error with mouse and press Ctrl+Enter

Copyright © 1999-2017, «PRAVDA.Ru».

When reproducing our materials in whole or in part, hyperlink to PRAVDA.Ru should be made. The opinions and views of the authors do not always coincide with the point of view of PRAVDA.Ru's editors.

Вход на сайт
Забыли пароль?
Close Already subscribed