Russia leaves Syria, but USA stays, to spend some more

Officials with the White House administration said that the US did not plan to withdraw its troops from Syria, despite Russia's decision to pullout the military contingent from the country.





White House spokesperson Sarah Sanders said during a briefing that the United States would continue moving forward to struggle against terrorists in Syria and take every effort to defeat the Islamic State terrorist organization on all fronts and, of course, to protect the lives of American citizens.

On December 11, Russian President Vladimir Putin arrived at Hmeymim airbase in Syria, where he announced the withdrawal of the Russian contingent from Syria. On December 6, the Russian Defense Ministry announced that terrorists no longer had any control over any settlement in Syria.

