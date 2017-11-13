Russia to unveil two concepts of high-speed combat helicopters

Russian Helicopters Holding will unveil two concepts of high-speed helicopter in 2018. The Russian Defence Ministry will pick the best model for its subsequent production.





In particular, it goes about the development of a prospective high-speed helicopter. It was noted that the chopper will go into serial production from 2022 and will be able to develop the speed of up to 500 km/h.

Currently, the speed of modern helicopters, including the Mi-28N "Night Hunter" combat chopper, is limited to a speed of about 300 kilometres per hour.

Pravda.Ru