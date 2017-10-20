Alina Kabaeva unveils one secret of her totally secret private life

Former rhythmical gymnast Alina Kabaeva stated that her personal life would remain her personal affair.





Kabaeva, who was believed to have an affair with Russian President Putin said that one does not even have to try to find out any details about her private life.

Kabaeva takes the lead in Russia when it comes to rumors about her private life and her lovers. In an interview with Olympic champion Alexei Nemov, she said that she never speaks about her private life to anyone.

"Life experience has taught me not to let anyone into my personal life. If someone wants to talk about work, other professional moments, they are welcome, but not about my personal life. The only thing I can say is that I do not have children - this is true.

After leaving the State Duma, Alina Kabaeva was going to look into "sports issues." Kabaeva was elected an MP to the State Duma of the Russian Federation twice.

Pravda.Ru