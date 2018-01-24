The administration of the International Olympic Committee will not allow fans to bring Russian flags to sports venues during the Winter Olympic Games in Pyeongchang.
The message posted on the website of the Organizing Committee of the Winter Games said that the IOC allowed Russian athletes to go to South Korea for the 2018 Winter Games, but only as "Olympic athletes from Russia," under a neutral flag.
It was reported, though, that Russian flags could still appear at the Games, but only at the closing ceremony, if Moscow complied with all requirements of the IOC.
However, the most recent statement said that the flags of the countries that do not participate in the Olympic Games were prohibited. Thus, Russian flags will not be allowed at the 2018 Olympics.
