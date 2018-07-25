Russia's most ominous warship named

Russia's Leader destroyer vessel of Project 23560 will be "the most seriously armed ship" in the world.



Russia builds world's most powerful destroyer

The technical specifications of the vessel will let her surpass all existing analogs.

In particular, the destroyer can be armed with a modified version of the S-500 Prometey (Prometheus) anti-aircraft missile system that will protect the ship from long-range missiles. The vessel can also be armed with Pantsir-S1 anti-aircraft missile complex, Poliment-Redut anti-aircraft system and Vityaz S-350 missile system that will be enhanced for naval purposes.

Leader destroyers will also be equipped with about 200 vertical cold start launchers.

In the future, the ships will be armed with Caliber cruise missiles, Zircon hypersonic missiles and a modified version of the air-missile complex Kinzhal.

The construction of the ship is to begin after 2020.