Chechen president's daughter fashion designs: For real women only

Chechen President's daughter Aishat Kadyrova showcased her new collection of womenswear that she romantically called "Gem of the Mountains" on Tuesday, October 24, as part of Mercedes Benz Fashion Week Russia.



Chechen president's daughter showcases her fashion collection in Moscow

Aishat Kadyrova, a daughter of Chechen President Ramzan Kadyrov, chaired Firdaws fashion house in 2016. In addition to womenswear, Aishat produces a collection for children and perfumes.

Russia's well-known fashion designer Slava Zaitsev, socialites, singers, TV presenters and other stars of the Russian pop industry attended the show of the Chechen fashion house. Many of them said that they would be willing to turn to more conservative outfits in their wardrobe. Even though many of the guests present are known as notorious individuals in Russia, they preferred to wear constrained outfits that covered their shoulders for the event.

Chechen President Ramzan Kadyrov's wife Medni founded Firdaws fashion house in 2009. In 2012, the fashion house presented its collection in Dubai.

