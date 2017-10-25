World Russia Society Opinion Science Sport Incidents Business
News
World Society Russia Opinion Science Sport Hotspots and Incidents Business
Source Pravda.Ru

Chechen president's daughter fashion designs: For real women only

Video

Chechen President's daughter Aishat Kadyrova showcased her new collection of womenswear that she romantically called "Gem of the Mountains" on Tuesday, October 24, as part of Mercedes Benz Fashion Week Russia.


Chechen president's daughter showcases her fashion collection in Moscow

Aishat Kadyrova, a daughter of Chechen President Ramzan Kadyrov, chaired Firdaws fashion house in 2016. In addition to womenswear, Aishat produces a collection for children and perfumes.

Russia's well-known fashion designer Slava Zaitsev, socialites, singers, TV presenters and other stars of the Russian pop industry attended the show of the Chechen fashion house. Many of them said that they would be willing to turn to more conservative outfits in their wardrobe. Even though many of the guests present are known as notorious individuals in Russia, they preferred to wear constrained outfits that covered their shoulders for the event.

Chechen President Ramzan Kadyrov's wife Medni founded Firdaws fashion house in 2009. In 2012, the fashion house presented its collection in Dubai.

Pravda.Ru

Topics fashion chechnya ramzan kadyrov chechen president
Topical Analytics
Columnists
The cost of not destroying our planet
Disasters, catastrophes
The Netherlands classifies mystery of MH17 crash
Economics
Russia gives 5,000 Kalashnikovs to Philippines for free
Readers top
Russia's S-500 Prometey to nail USA's THAAD to the wall
Will Donald Trump take the risk to become another John Kennedy?
India does not want to cooperate with Russia on 5th generation aircraft
North Korea develops biological weapons
China's Xi Jinping officially opens new era. Of what?
Popular Commented Readers choice
Economics
Russia's S-500 Prometey to nail USA's THAAD to the wall

The new anti-aircraft missile systems of the S-500 will have a number of advantages. The S-500 is believed to be a universal anti-aircraft long-range and high-altitude missile interception system with an enhanced missile defense capability

Russia's S-500 Prometey to nail USA's THAAD to the wall
Will Donald Trump take the risk to become another John Kennedy?
Americas
Will Donald Trump take the risk to become another John Kennedy?
Companies
India does not want to cooperate with Russia on 5th generation aircraft
Conflicts
North Korea develops biological weapons
Games
Canada wants Russia to be barred from 2018 Olympics

President of the National Olympic Committee of Canada (COC) Tricia Smith urged the International Olympic Committee (IOC) to immediately impose sanctions against Russia, to temporarily suspend Russian athletes from international competitions

Canada wants Russia to be barred from 2018 Olympics
First cat in space to be immortalised
Real life stories
First cat in space to be immortalised
Americas
Will Donald Trump take the risk to become another John Kennedy?
Conflicts
North Korea develops biological weapons
Ukraine. The latest and breaking from Ukraine
Ukraine bans Anna Karenina

They prohibit Leo Tolstoy in the original language, but this work is included in school curriculum as foreign literature

Ukraine bans Anna Karenina
Russia to introduce capital punishment for propaganda of terrorism
Politics
Russia to introduce capital punishment for propaganda of terrorism
Real life stories
First cat in space to be immortalised
Crimes
Echo of Moscow radio journalist stabbed in her throat in Moscow office
Timothy Bancroft-Hinchey The cost of not destroying our planet Timothy Bancroft-Hinchey Dmitriy Sudakov The Netherlands classifies mystery of MH17 crash Dmitriy Sudakov Timothy Bancroft-Hinchey Deadly Marburg Virus back in Africa Timothy Bancroft-Hinchey
Comments
China's Xi Jinping officially opens new era. Of what?
China's Xi Jinping officially opens new era. Of what?
Russia has something to counter USA's global strike
The Netherlands classifies mystery of MH17 crash
The Netherlands classifies mystery of MH17 crash
Canada wants Russia to be barred from 2018 Olympics
Canada wants Russia to be barred from 2018 Olympics
Russia gives 5,000 Kalashnikovs to Philippines for free
Canada wants Russia to be barred from 2018 Olympics
The Netherlands classifies mystery of MH17 crash
Canada wants Russia to be barred from 2018 Olympics
The Netherlands classifies mystery of MH17 crash
Chechen president's daughter Aishat Kadyrova showcases her fashion collection in Moscow
The Netherlands classifies mystery of MH17 crash
China's Xi Jinping officially opens new era. Of what?
Russia gives 5,000 Kalashnikovs to Philippines for free
Canada wants Russia to be barred from 2018 Olympics
Morgan Freeman's diarrhea of the mouth: US actor calls to start war with Russia
The West fears Russian weapons based on new physical principles
Will Donald Trump take the risk to become another John Kennedy?
Will Donald Trump take the risk to become another John Kennedy?
About Sitemap Archive Export We in social networks Advertising Forum
liveinternet.ru: показано количество просмотров и посетителей за 24 часа
Select spelling error with mouse and press Ctrl+Enter

Copyright © 1999-2017, «PRAVDA.Ru».

When reproducing our materials in whole or in part, hyperlink to PRAVDA.Ru should be made. The opinions and views of the authors do not always coincide with the point of view of PRAVDA.Ru's editors.

Вход на сайт
Забыли пароль?
Close Already subscribed