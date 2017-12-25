MiG-29 flies at extremely low altitude. Video

Syrian media center Muraselon published a video, in which a MiG-29 fighter aircraft of the Syrian Air Force, flies just a few meters from the ground above a settlement.





Usually, this welcoming manoeuvre is carried out after the liberation of areas from terrorists.

Developed by the Mikoyan design bureau as an air superiority fighter during the 1970s, the MiG-29, along with the larger Sukhoi Su-27, was developed to counter new American fighters such as the McDonnell Douglas F-15 Eagle, and the General Dynamics F-16 Fighting Falcon. Syrian MiG-29s entered the Syrian Civil War in late October 2013.

