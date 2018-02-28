World Society Russia Opinion Science Sport Incidents Business
News
World Russia Society Opinion Science Sport Hotspots and Incidents Business
Source Pravda.Ru

Russian FM Lavrov: USA prepares Europe to use tactical nuclear weapons against Russia

Video

Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov stated that the US military work to prepare armed forces of European countries to apply tactical nuclear weapons against Russia.


USA gets ready for nuclear war?

Lavrov, speaking at the conference on disarmament in Geneva, said that the preservation of US non-strategic nuclear weapons in Europe hampers nuclear disarmament.

According to him, the practice of joint nuclear missions is destabilising. Within the framework of these missions, Lavrov believes, "non-nuclear NATO members participate in the plans to use US non-strategic nuclear weapons."

Earlier, reports on the analysis of consequences of nuclear strikes on Russia and China stirred quite a controversy in the world. Soon after the publication of the results of the analysis conducted by US defence agencies, Russian officials spoke about the guaranteed retaliatory strike of the Strategic Missile Forces on the aggressor.

It goes about the system of automated control over the launch of missiles in the event of a nuclear war and the silence of the command. The system is known as "Perimeter." The system was put on alert duty in 1985 in the USSR and was dubbed as "Dead Hand" in the West. In a nutshell, the system ensures the launch of nuclear missiles in the event of a nuclear attack on Russia, if there is no one left to give an appropriate order.

As for China, the nuclear potential of the country is classified. According to experts, it does not exceed a quarter of a thousand warheads compared to Russia's and the USA's 2,000. In addition, Chinese missiles operate on solid fuel and are outdated for a massive breakthrough in the US missile defence system. Therefore, the issue of the Chinese retaliatory strike against the United States does not look relevant.

According to a recent article in The Bulletin of Atomic Science, the modernisation of nuclear forces has given America an opportunity to strike a powerful preventive nuclear blow, which undermines the strategic stability in the world.

Pravda.Ru

Read article on the Russian version of Pravda.Ru

Topics USA Russia nuclear war Sergei Lavrov nuclear weapons Russian missiles
Topical Analytics
Columnists
Mueller's comic book indictment is a threat to all of us
Politics
USA works to attack from space
Columnists
PyeongChang - Distinguished Olympians, Detestable Athletes and Disgusting Media
Readers' top
Russia takes revenge for killed mercenaries of PMC Wagner
Russia names reasons behind deployment of Su-57 fighter jets in Syria
Germany's military might grows either for another Reich or another defeat
USA threatens Turkey with sanctions for Russian S-400 air defence systems
The West must take the blame for Syria
Popular Commented Readers' choice
Syria. The latest and breaking news from Syria
Russia takes revenge for killed mercenaries of PMC Wagner

The Russian Air Force struck the positions of radical Islamists in Syria's Eastern Ghouta

Russia takes revenge for killed mercenaries of PMC Wagner
Russia names reasons behind deployment of Su-57 fighter jets in Syria
Syria. The latest and breaking news from Syria
Russia names reasons behind deployment of Su-57 fighter jets in Syria
Europe
Germany's military might grows either for another Reich or another defeat
Americas
USA threatens Turkey with sanctions for Russian S-400 air defence systems
Syria. The latest and breaking news from Syria
Russia takes revenge for killed mercenaries of PMC Wagner

The Russian Air Force struck the positions of radical Islamists in Syria's Eastern Ghouta

Russia takes revenge for killed mercenaries of PMC Wagner
WADA deprives Russia of the right to host any international sports competitions
Other
WADA deprives Russia of the right to host any international sports competitions
Europe
Germany's military might grows either for another Reich or another defeat
Columnists
The West must take the blame for Syria
Syria. The latest and breaking news from Syria
Russia takes revenge for killed mercenaries of PMC Wagner

The Russian Air Force struck the positions of radical Islamists in Syria's Eastern Ghouta

Russia takes revenge for killed mercenaries of PMC Wagner
WADA deprives Russia of the right to host any international sports competitions
Other
WADA deprives Russia of the right to host any international sports competitions
Europe
Germany's military might grows either for another Reich or another defeat
Americas
USA threatens Turkey with sanctions for Russian S-400 air defence systems
Contributor submission Mueller's comic book indictment is a threat to all of us Contributor submission Dmitry Sudakov USA works to attack from space Dmitry Sudakov Costantino Ceoldo Inhibitory brakes fall. Disturbing symptom. Costantino Ceoldo
Comments
WADA deprives Russia of the right to host any international sports competitions
WADA deprives Russia of the right to host any international sports competitions
WADA deprives Russia of the right to host any international sports competitions
Mueller's comic book indictment is a threat to all of us
Russian FM Lavrov: USA prepares Europe to use tactical nuclear weapons against Russia
WADA deprives Russia of the right to host any international sports competitions
Mueller's comic book indictment is a threat to all of us
WADA deprives Russia of the right to host any international sports competitions
WADA deprives Russia of the right to host any international sports competitions
WADA deprives Russia of the right to host any international sports competitions
PyeongChang - Distinguished Olympians, Detestable Athletes and Disgusting Media
USA works to attack from space
WADA deprives Russia of the right to host any international sports competitions
WADA deprives Russia of the right to host any international sports competitions
WADA deprives Russia of the right to host any international sports competitions
WADA deprives Russia of the right to host any international sports competitions
Russian FM Lavrov: USA prepares Europe to use tactical nuclear weapons against Russia
PyeongChang - Distinguished Olympians, Detestable Athletes and Disgusting Media
DPRK: No more sanctions!
Germany's military might grows either for another Reich or another defeat
USA's obsession to punish Russia for 'another 9/11' to trigger WWIII?
About Sitemap Archive Export We in social networks Advertising Forum
liveinternet.ru: показано количество просмотров и посетителей за 24 часа
Select spelling error with mouse and press Ctrl+Enter

Copyright © 1999-2018, «PRAVDA.Ru».

When reproducing our materials in whole or in part, hyperlink to PRAVDA.Ru should be made. The opinions and views of the authors do not always coincide with the point of view of PRAVDA.Ru's editors.

Close Already subscribed