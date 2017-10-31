World Society Russia Opinion Science Sport Incidents Business
European airlines start weighing passengers

Finnair, a European airline, intends to weigh passengers before departure. The weighing will be voluntary, whereas the weight data will be stored in an impersonal form.


The collected weight data will be used for statistics. Presently, to calculate the centering of aircraft and its fueling, specialists use guidelines from the European Aviation Safety Agency, according to which an average man with hand luggage weighs 88 kg, a woman - 70 kg, and a child - 35 kg. However, it is obvious that in fact the weight also depends on the time of the year (winter clothes are heavier) and the destination of a passenger (a business passenger is more likely to take all their luggage in the cabin, whereas for tourist destinations people tend to pack as much as they can).

Weighing passengers will help specialists find answers to many questions and improve the quality of services.

