Madrid, shame on you!

The Spanish police today gave a perfect display of Fascist and cowardly acts befitting the mindset which massacred defenceless Latin Americans and hardened the hearts and minds of millions of people against the country whose contribution to civilization back then was the Inquisition. A shot in the foot?

The sheer stupidity of Madrid was epitomized by Spanish Prime Minister Mariano Rajoy whose total absence of emotional intelligence was clear for all to see, as he tried to suppress what was after all an expression of democracy as the Catalan people wanted a referendum on their status as a part of Spain or an independent Republic. After the way Madrid behaved today, sending thugs to commit acts of thievery, vandalism and gratuitous violence, there is a strong possibility that even those who were originally against statehood will have changed their minds.

The President of the Regional Government of Catalunya, Carles Puigdemont, will probably announce a universal declaration of independence in the coming days, if the result of the vote goes in favor of independence.

And after the way the police behaved, kicking old ladies, throwing girls onto the floor, beating people with batons, dragging people along the ground by their hair, it would surprise nobody if the Catalans rise up as an independent nation and wish to get as far away from Madrid as possible.

What utter stupidity from Rajoy. He and Madrid should be ashamed of themselves.

Timothy Bancroft-Hinchey

Pravda.Ru

Photo: By xenaia - originally posted to Flickr as Manifestació Som Una Nació, Nosaltres Decidim! 13, CC BY-SA 2.0, https://commons.wikimedia.org/w/index.php?curid=10901236