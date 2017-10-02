Pravda.ru

News » World

Madrid, shame on you!

02.10.2017 | Source:

Pravda.Ru

 
Madrid, shame on you!. 61377.jpeg

The Spanish police today gave a perfect display of Fascist and cowardly acts befitting the mindset which massacred defenceless Latin Americans and hardened the hearts and minds of millions of people against the country whose contribution to civilization back then was the Inquisition. A shot in the foot?

The sheer stupidity of Madrid was epitomized by Spanish Prime Minister Mariano Rajoy whose total absence of emotional intelligence was clear for all to see, as he tried to suppress what was after all an expression of democracy as the Catalan people wanted a referendum on their status as a part of Spain or an independent Republic. After the way Madrid behaved today, sending thugs to commit acts of thievery, vandalism and gratuitous violence, there is a strong possibility that even those who were originally against statehood will have changed their minds.

The President of the Regional Government of Catalunya, Carles Puigdemont, will probably announce a universal declaration of independence in the coming days, if the result of the vote goes in favor of independence.

And after the way the police behaved, kicking old ladies, throwing girls onto the floor, beating people with batons, dragging people along the ground by their hair, it would surprise nobody if the Catalans rise up as an independent nation and wish to get as far away from Madrid as possible.

What utter stupidity from Rajoy. He and Madrid should be ashamed of themselves.

 

Timothy Bancroft-Hinchey

Pravda.Ru

 

Twitter: @TimothyBHinchey

timothy.hinchey@gmail.com

 

Madrid, shame on you!. 61378.jpeg

*Timothy Bancroft-Hinchey has worked as a correspondent, journalist, deputy editor, editor, chief editor, director, project manager, executive director, partner and owner of printed and online daily, weekly, monthly and yearly publications, TV stations and media groups printed, aired and distributed in Angola, Brazil, Cape Verde, East Timor, Guinea-Bissau, Portugal, Mozambique and São Tomé and Principe Isles; the Russian Foreign Ministry publication Dialog and the Cuban Foreign Ministry Official Publications. He has spent the last two decades in humanitarian projects, connecting communities, working to document and catalog disappearing languages, cultures, traditions, working to network with the LGBT communities helping to set up shelters for abused or frightened victims and as Media Partner with UN Women, working to foster the UN Women project to fight against gender violence and to strive for an end to sexism, racism and homophobia. A Vegan, he is also a Media Partner of Humane Society International, fighting for animal rights. He is Director and Chief Editor of the Portuguese version of Pravda.Ru.

 

 

Photo: By xenaia - originally posted to Flickr as Manifestació Som Una Nació, Nosaltres Decidim! 13, CC BY-SA 2.0, https://commons.wikimedia.org/w/index.php?curid=10901236

 


Will Catalonia separate after Scotland didn't?
 

Popular photos

Photo galleries

Most popular

Japanese scientists predict destruction of American continent
Japanese scientists predict destruction of American continent
Scientists at the Earthquake Research Institute at the University of Tokyo prepared a closed research for world's leading states. The so-called Ring of Fire - a chain of volcanoes that surrounds the...
Fire Could Not Have Collapsed WTC: Scientists for 9/11 Truth
Fire Could Not Have Collapsed WTC: Scientists for 9/11 Truth
Interview: The impacts of the planes had little effect on the buildings. Both of the Twin Towers withstood the impacts and showed no sign of failure in response. WTC7 was not hit by a plane, but it...
Russian priest says Hugh Hefner is burning in hell Russian priest says Hugh Hefner is burning in hell

Video

Society

Russian priest says Hugh Hefner is burning in hell
Russian priest says Hugh Hefner is burning in hell
Animal trainer fights walrus at sea aquarium in Russia
Animal trainer fights walrus at sea aquarium in Russia
Dead whale causes commotion in Russia s Far East
Dead whale causes commotion in Russia's Far East
John Tefft, aka Mr. Pelmeni, says Spasibo and Do svidaniya
John Tefft, aka Mr. Pelmeni, says 'Spasibo' and 'Do svidaniya'
Backstreet abortions kill 50,000 women every year
Backstreet abortions kill 50,000 women every year
Peace on you, o Syria!
Peace on you, o Syria!

Popular photos

World

Fire Could Not Have Collapsed WTC: Scientists for 9/11 Truth
Fire Could Not Have Collapsed WTC: Scientists for 9/11 Truth
Russia s S-400 air defence systems for NATO armies
Russia's S-400 air defence systems for NATO armies
North Korea may trigger eruption of active volcano
North Korea may trigger eruption of active volcano
Alternative for Germany: Proud of Hitler and Third Reich
Alternative for Germany: Proud of Hitler and Third Reich
Crimean border guards to build 50-km wall on border with Ukraine
Crimean border guards to build 50-km wall on border with Ukraine
The Kurds deserve their independence like no one else
The Kurds deserve their independence like no one else

Copyright © 1999-2017, «PRAVDA.Ru». When reproducing our materials in whole or in part, hyperlink to PRAVDA.Ru should be made. The opinions and views of the authors do not always coincide with the point of view of PRAVDA.Ru's editors.

Select spelling error with mouse and press Ctrl+Enter

Rambler's Top100
liveinternet.ru: показано количество просмотров и посетителей за 24 часа
Рейтинг@Mail.ru Rambler_s_Top100_Service