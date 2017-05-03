Trump becomes more prudent with Russia

AP Photo

Jean-Marc Ayrault, Head of the French Foreign Ministry, hasclaimed that the US President Donald Trump had changed his treatment of Russia while being head of state. Ayrault noted 'a drastic change of opinion, on international issues in particular'.

The French Foreign Minister is sure that Trump has become 'more prudent regarding Russia' than at the beginning of his presidential term. Ayrault highlighted that the US president had changed his stance on NATO and recognized 'necessity of a strong Europe'.

As Pravda.Ru reported before, Trump had a phone talk with Vladimir Putin, which lasted for half an hour. The head of states discussed prospects of coordination of the US-Russia acts in fight against terrorism in the context of Syria.

Putin and Trump agreed to step up a dialogue between foreign ministers of both countries to seek options which would allow to nail down the ceasefire. Presidents also discussed situation on the Korean peninsula and stood for arrangement of a personal meeting at the G20 summit in Hamburg which is to take place on 7-8 July.

The Kremlin pointed out that the conversation 'was of businesslike and constructive nature'.

