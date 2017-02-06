Pravda.ru

News » World

International Day of Zero Tolerance for Female Genital Mutilation

06.02.2017 | Source:

Pravda.Ru

 
International Day of Zero Tolerance for Female Genital Mutilation. 59735.jpeg

International Day of Zero Tolerance for Female Genital Mutilation

by Phumzile Mlambo-Ngcuka, UN Under-Secretary-General and Executive Director, UN Women.

The existence of the practice of Female Genital Mutilation (FGM) concentrates some of the most intractable problems we face in trying to change the future for the world's girls. The cutting and sewing of a young child's private parts so that she is substantially damaged for the rest of her life, has no sensation during sex except probably pain, and may well face further damage when she gives birth, is to many an obvious and horrifying violation of that child's rights. It is a kind of control that lasts a lifetime. It makes a mockery of the idea of any part being truly private and underlines the institutionalized way in which decisions over her own body have been taken from that girl - one of some 200 million currently. Worse, it is quite likely that those children will not finish school, have limited formal employment prospects and may well be married to a much older man and become pregnant within a short space of reaching puberty. 

The high rates of obstetric problems and maternal death among the same communities that practice FGM and early marriage are no coincidence. The high rates of gender inequality, low educational attainment for girls, poor health, and cyclical grinding poverty in those same communities are no coincidence either. They are all linked, and they practically ensure that those girls have domestic responsibilities and academic deficiencies that condemn them to a future with very short horizons. It is more likely that a girl will be subjected to FGM if her mother has little or no education.  With those limitations come multiple and repeating missed opportunities: personal wellbeing, social growth, economic diversity and community resilience.   

This is not a problem that can be legislated away.  Nor is it necessarily understood to be a problem by the communities themselves, who traditionally see it as conferring value on the child; an often secret ritual that is, as far as it is known, normal, cleansing, and correct. The strength of the cultural practices and norms that put a higher status on girls that have been subjected to FGM makes it especially challenging to stop FGM in communities where girls have little perceived value anyway. The solutions demand many aspects of what is normal and valuable to be changed all together. Media play an important role in broadening the range of known information, as do individual advocates, and men and boys who are increasingly being included in previously restricted conversations.

Rapid population growth in countries where FGM occurs has brought both an increase in the absolute numbers of girls affected to date by the current norms - and heightened urgency to break negative cycles that include low levels of education, restricted opportunity, and deep inequalities. This is especially important in the light of sharpened focus on the employment of women and youth as a major driver and catalyst of poverty eradication and inclusive development.

Worldwide, 70 million girls were born in 2015 alone. It is up to us to fulfil the promise of Planet 50-50 by 2030 so that these girls come of age with choices for their future, in a gender equal world.

 


Obama-mania gone without a trace
 







PRAVDA.RU

Popular photos

Photo galleries


Most popular

The point of NATO's existence is to force Europe to fund USA
The point of NATO's existence is to force Europe to fund USA
Where is NATO moving? Who needs NATO today? Why does the number of US troops outside the United States continues growing at the time when the USA seemingly takes efforts to cut its military presence...
USA concerned about China's possible contact with extraterrestrials
USA concerned about China's possible contact with extraterrestrials
The United States is concerned about China's participation in a program to search for extraterrestrial civilizations
Russia's secret shield: Perimeter, aka Dead Hand Russia's secret shield: Perimeter, aka Dead Hand

Video

Society

USA concerned about China s possible contact with extraterrestrials
USA concerned about China's possible contact with extraterrestrials
Trump absolutely right strategically, but makes tactical mistakes
Trump absolutely right strategically, but makes tactical mistakes
Modest Russian woman looking for oligarch, for whom she would do anything
Modest Russian woman looking for oligarch, for whom she would do anything
Curious inhabitants of Vladivostok destroy ghost ship
Curious inhabitants of Vladivostok destroy ghost ship
Ukraine s provision 2017 logo generates plethora of jokes
Ukraine's provision 2017 logo generates plethora of jokes
Russian pilots will not be allowed to fly drunk
Russian pilots will not be allowed to fly drunk

Popular photos

World

The point of NATO s existence is to force Europe to fund USA
The point of NATO's existence is to force Europe to fund USA
The Rothschilds: 8 times richer than the richest 8
The Rothschilds: 8 times richer than the richest 8
Putin controls the world from Crimea to Morocco
Putin controls the world from Crimea to Morocco
War between USA and Iran possible again
War between USA and Iran possible again
Finalist of Miss Ukraine-2016 bullied for posting photos of Moscow
Finalist of Miss Ukraine-2016 bullied for posting photos of Moscow
US explains reasons to ease sanctions against Russia
US explains reasons to ease sanctions against Russia

Copyright © 1999-2017, «PRAVDA.Ru». When reproducing our materials in whole or in part, hyperlink to PRAVDA.Ru should be made. The opinions and views of the authors do not always coincide with the point of view of PRAVDA.Ru's editors.

Select spelling error with mouse and press Ctrl+Enter

Rambler's Top100
liveinternet.ru: показано количество просмотров и посетителей за 24 часа
Рейтинг@Mail.ru Rambler_s_Top100_Service