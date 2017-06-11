Pravda.ru

ISIS leader claimed dead

There are reports from northern Syria that the leader of Islamic State, Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi, has been killed in an airstrike on Raqqa on Saturday.

The claims were based on a statement in turn made by Syrian activists (Raqqa 24) which mentioned an air strike but not the names of the victims and the news of al-Baghdadi's death has been broadcast on Syrian State Television. The claims are that he was killed in an airstrike on Raqqa on Saturday. However the news has not been confirmed by Amaq, the media channel used by Islamic State.

There have been previous claims that al.Baghdadi was killed which turned out to he false.

 


