World Russia Society Opinion Science Sport Incidents Business
News
World Society Russia Opinion Science Sport Hotspots and Incidents Business
Source Pravda.Ru

USA wants Russia out of Venezuela to expropriate Orinoco belt oil wealth

World » Americas

The United States imposed sanctions against Venezuelan oil and gas company PDVSA. President Nicolas Maduro called them an attempt to take away the country's property and wealth. He urged the United States not to interfere in the internal affairs of the state, but added that he was ready to meet with Donald Trump.

USA wants Russia out of Venezuela to expropriate Orinoco belt oil wealth. 63374.jpeg

Venezuela's national oil company PDVSA cooperates with China, India, France, but in terms of production volumes, Russia is the biggest partner. Russia's oil giant Rosneft has been working on Venezuelan oil fields since 2013. Over the years, Russia has launched dozens of new oil wells. Russia invests in the exploration and discovery of new Venezuelan wells and introduces new technologies that make it possible to increase production efficiency.

No other foreign company that operates in Venezuela is even close to Russia's oil output capacity. ExxonMobil used to work on the oil fields of Venezuela before the Russians arrived, but the work of the American company was not that efficient. By 2007, Venezuelan authorities had changed the rules of the game in their fields for foreign oil producers and offered them to share. The Americans did not want to share and left. Russia has been working in the Orinoco belt ever since.

One of the versions that may explain the opposition standoff against President Maduro says that Washington decided to return to Venezuela, make the Russians leave and establish its own conditions for the oil business in the troubled country. The technique is traditional: a color revolution, the toppling of the legitimate president and the recognition of an opposition figure as a new leader. Street riots and victims only serve as scenery for the political spectacle that Washington is staging in Venezuela.

Also read:

Venezuela may expect another Panama scenario from 1989

Is Venezuela going to become another Syria?

Raging Cold War 2.0 Raging Cold War 2.0
Topics Russia Venezuela oil company russian oil Nicolas Maduro color revolutions
Comments (14)
Topical Analytics
Columnists
Raging Cold War 2.0
Politics
Three ways of Russia's response to USA's INF Treaty pullout
Americas
In Venezuela the destiny of the American empire is at stake
News All >
Readers' top
International Opposition to Attempted Trump Regime Coup in Venezuela
Raging Cold War 2.0
Popular Commented Readers' choice
Americas
In Venezuela the destiny of the American empire is at stake

A coming ascent of a multipolar order? United States in decline and ready to collaborate with the great emerging powers?

In Venezuela the destiny of the American empire is at stake
Three ways of Russia's response to USA's INF Treaty pullout
Politics
Three ways of Russia's response to USA's INF Treaty pullout
Technologies and discoveries
Secret of Russia's formidable flying wing Hunter UAV exposed
Former USSR
Russian Navy receives new weapon that blinds and disorients enemy
Americas
In Venezuela the destiny of the American empire is at stake

A coming ascent of a multipolar order? United States in decline and ready to collaborate with the great emerging powers?

In Venezuela the destiny of the American empire is at stake
Three ways of Russia's response to USA's INF Treaty pullout
Politics
Three ways of Russia's response to USA's INF Treaty pullout
Former USSR
Russian Navy receives new weapon that blinds and disorients enemy
World
International Opposition to Attempted Trump Regime Coup in Venezuela
Politics
Three ways of Russia's response to USA's INF Treaty pullout

Washington's withdrawal from the Treaty on Short and Medium-Range Missiles will give free rein to Russia, and Moscow will be able to show adequate reaction to the States.

Three ways of Russia's response to USA's INF Treaty pullout
In Venezuela the destiny of the American empire is at stake
Americas
In Venezuela the destiny of the American empire is at stake
Former USSR
Russian Navy receives new weapon that blinds and disorients enemy
Technologies and discoveries
Secret of Russia's formidable flying wing Hunter UAV exposed
Contributor submission Raging Cold War 2.0 Contributor submission Dmitry Sudakov Three ways of Russia's response to USA's INF Treaty pullout Dmitry Sudakov Timothy Bancroft-Hinchey The digital age: Are we ready for a calamity? Timothy Bancroft-Hinchey
Comments
In Venezuela the destiny of the American empire is at stake
In Venezuela the destiny of the American empire is at stake
The digital age: Are we ready for a calamity?
Three ways of Russia's response to USA's INF Treaty pullout
Three ways of Russia's response to USA's INF Treaty pullout
The digital age: Are we ready for a calamity?
China Warns Against Travel to US and Canada
China Warns Against Travel to US and Canada
Raging Cold War 2.0
In Venezuela the destiny of the American empire is at stake
In Venezuela the destiny of the American empire is at stake
In Venezuela the destiny of the American empire is at stake
In Venezuela the destiny of the American empire is at stake
In Venezuela the destiny of the American empire is at stake
In Venezuela the destiny of the American empire is at stake
In Venezuela the destiny of the American empire is at stake
In Venezuela the destiny of the American empire is at stake
In Venezuela the destiny of the American empire is at stake
In Venezuela the destiny of the American empire is at stake
In Venezuela the destiny of the American empire is at stake
In Venezuela the destiny of the American empire is at stake
About Advertising Sitemap Archive Export We in social networks
Select spelling error with mouse and press Ctrl+Enter

Copyright © 1999-2019, «PRAVDA.Ru».

When reproducing our materials in whole or in part, hyperlink to PRAVDA.Ru should be made. The opinions and views of the authors do not always coincide with the point of view of PRAVDA.Ru's editors.