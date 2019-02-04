World Russia Society Opinion Science Sport Incidents Business
News
World Society Russia Opinion Science Sport Hotspots and Incidents Business
Source Pravda.Ru

Russian Navy receives new weapon that blinds and disorients enemy

World » Former USSR

The Russian Navy has received new visual and optical interference stations known as 5P-42 "Filin".

Russian Navy receives new weapon that blinds and disorients enemy. 63386.jpeg

The new weapon is capable of blinding the enemy and even causing hallucinations. The Filin, which translates as "eagle owl",  creates low-frequency oscillations of radiation brightness thus causing temporary reversible disorders of the organs of sight.

The Filin visual and optical interference station was tested on volunteers. They claimed that it was impossible to conduct sight shooting under the influence of the new weapon. Some complained about the appearance of floating circles before their eyes, some others said that they experienced nausea, dizziness and the loss of orientation in space.

The Filin station of visual and optical interference is also capable of suppressing night-vision devices, laser infrared rangefinders and guidance systems of anti-tank guided missiles.

The new equipment has been installed on two warships of the Russian Navy - the Admiral Gorshkov and the Admiral Kasatonov with two Filin stations on each to those ships.

Also read:

Russian Navy admiral says Russia will torpedo US warships, if need be

Russia to spend trillions to upgrade its army and navy before 2027

Raging Cold War 2.0 Raging Cold War 2.0
Topics new weapons russian navy radar station Russian warships putin's new weapons
Comments (4)
Topical Analytics
Columnists
Raging Cold War 2.0
Politics
Three ways of Russia's response to USA's INF Treaty pullout
Americas
In Venezuela the destiny of the American empire is at stake
News All >
Readers' top
International Opposition to Attempted Trump Regime Coup in Venezuela
Raging Cold War 2.0
Popular Commented Readers' choice
Americas
In Venezuela the destiny of the American empire is at stake

A coming ascent of a multipolar order? United States in decline and ready to collaborate with the great emerging powers?

In Venezuela the destiny of the American empire is at stake
Three ways of Russia's response to USA's INF Treaty pullout
Politics
Three ways of Russia's response to USA's INF Treaty pullout
Technologies and discoveries
Secret of Russia's formidable flying wing Hunter UAV exposed
Former USSR
Russian Navy receives new weapon that blinds and disorients enemy
Americas
In Venezuela the destiny of the American empire is at stake

A coming ascent of a multipolar order? United States in decline and ready to collaborate with the great emerging powers?

In Venezuela the destiny of the American empire is at stake
Three ways of Russia's response to USA's INF Treaty pullout
Politics
Three ways of Russia's response to USA's INF Treaty pullout
Former USSR
Russian Navy receives new weapon that blinds and disorients enemy
World
International Opposition to Attempted Trump Regime Coup in Venezuela
Politics
Three ways of Russia's response to USA's INF Treaty pullout

Washington's withdrawal from the Treaty on Short and Medium-Range Missiles will give free rein to Russia, and Moscow will be able to show adequate reaction to the States.

Three ways of Russia's response to USA's INF Treaty pullout
In Venezuela the destiny of the American empire is at stake
Americas
In Venezuela the destiny of the American empire is at stake
Former USSR
Russian Navy receives new weapon that blinds and disorients enemy
Technologies and discoveries
Secret of Russia's formidable flying wing Hunter UAV exposed
Contributor submission Raging Cold War 2.0 Contributor submission Dmitry Sudakov Three ways of Russia's response to USA's INF Treaty pullout Dmitry Sudakov Timothy Bancroft-Hinchey The digital age: Are we ready for a calamity? Timothy Bancroft-Hinchey
Comments
In Venezuela the destiny of the American empire is at stake
In Venezuela the destiny of the American empire is at stake
The digital age: Are we ready for a calamity?
Three ways of Russia's response to USA's INF Treaty pullout
Three ways of Russia's response to USA's INF Treaty pullout
The digital age: Are we ready for a calamity?
China Warns Against Travel to US and Canada
China Warns Against Travel to US and Canada
Raging Cold War 2.0
In Venezuela the destiny of the American empire is at stake
In Venezuela the destiny of the American empire is at stake
In Venezuela the destiny of the American empire is at stake
In Venezuela the destiny of the American empire is at stake
In Venezuela the destiny of the American empire is at stake
In Venezuela the destiny of the American empire is at stake
In Venezuela the destiny of the American empire is at stake
In Venezuela the destiny of the American empire is at stake
In Venezuela the destiny of the American empire is at stake
In Venezuela the destiny of the American empire is at stake
In Venezuela the destiny of the American empire is at stake
In Venezuela the destiny of the American empire is at stake
About Advertising Sitemap Archive Export We in social networks
Select spelling error with mouse and press Ctrl+Enter

Copyright © 1999-2019, «PRAVDA.Ru».

When reproducing our materials in whole or in part, hyperlink to PRAVDA.Ru should be made. The opinions and views of the authors do not always coincide with the point of view of PRAVDA.Ru's editors.