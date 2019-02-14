World Society Russia Opinion Science Sport Incidents Business
News
World Russia Society Opinion Science Sport Hotspots and Incidents Business
Source Pravda.Ru

Poland happy to buy US MLRS HIMARS systems that reach Russia

World » Europe

Poland has signed an agreement with the United States on the acquisition of US multiple launch rocket systems HIMARS. The system is capable of striking targets at a distance of hundreds of kilometers, which means that its missiles can reach the territory of Russia.

Poland happy to buy US MLRS HIMARS systems that reach Russia. 63410.jpeg

The agreement was signed with the participation of President of Poland Andrzej Duda and American Vice-President Michael Pence on the territory of the First Transport Aviation Base in Warsaw.

Poland hopes that the acquisition of the American systems will help Poland strengthen the combat potential of the Polish army, as well as NATO's eastern flank.

Poland will thus buy 20 launchers and ammo worth US $414 million. The shipments will be conducted before 2023. The agreement was signed within the framework of the Polish national artillery development program "Homar", the cost of which is evaluated at 2.7 billion US dollars.

HIMARS (High Mobility Artillery Rocket System) is capable of hitting targets at a distance of up to 300 kilometers. The rocket launcher is mounted on a light armoured truck and can carry six MLRS missiles or one tactical ballistic missile. The system is made by Lockheed Martin. The US Army used MLRS HIMARS systems in Afghanistan and Iraq.

Also read:

Poland to start WWIII against Russia. Funny and scary at the same time

The Immigration Flip-Flop Heard Round The World The Immigration Flip-Flop Heard Round The World
Topics usa poland US army USA vs. Russia
Comments
Topical Analytics
Columnists
The Immigration Flip-Flop Heard Round The World
Columnists
Lavrov Slams US Interventionism in Venezuela
Anomalous phenomena
A Marketer's Guide to Spending Habits of Millennials in Eastern Europe
News All >
Readers' top
Lavrov Slams US Interventionism in Venezuela
The Immigration Flip-Flop Heard Round The World
In Focus: International Day of Women and Girls in Science
Popular Commented Readers' choice
Europe
Russian expert chuckles at Sweden's Saab Gripen E vs. Sukhoi fighters

Commander of Swedish Air Force, Mats Helgesson, said that the fourth-generation Swedish multi-role fighter Saab Gripen E can easily defeat the Russian Sukhoi fighter jets in aerial combat

Russian expert chuckles at Sweden's Saab Gripen E vs. Sukhoi fighters
Polar bears invade Arctic archipelago, chase locals
Real life stories
Polar bears invade Arctic archipelago, chase locals
Companies
How Rustem Magdeev helped Emil Gaynulin withdraw Gazprom money abroad
Columnists
Lavrov Slams US Interventionism in Venezuela
Europe
Russian expert chuckles at Sweden's Saab Gripen E vs. Sukhoi fighters

Commander of Swedish Air Force, Mats Helgesson, said that the fourth-generation Swedish multi-role fighter Saab Gripen E can easily defeat the Russian Sukhoi fighter jets in aerial combat

Russian expert chuckles at Sweden's Saab Gripen E vs. Sukhoi fighters
Lavrov Slams US Interventionism in Venezuela
Columnists
Lavrov Slams US Interventionism in Venezuela
Real life stories
Polar bears invade Arctic archipelago, chase locals
Columnists
The Immigration Flip-Flop Heard Round The World
Europe
Russian expert chuckles at Sweden's Saab Gripen E vs. Sukhoi fighters

Commander of Swedish Air Force, Mats Helgesson, said that the fourth-generation Swedish multi-role fighter Saab Gripen E can easily defeat the Russian Sukhoi fighter jets in aerial combat

Russian expert chuckles at Sweden's Saab Gripen E vs. Sukhoi fighters
How Rustem Magdeev helped Emil Gaynulin withdraw Gazprom money abroad
Companies
How Rustem Magdeev helped Emil Gaynulin withdraw Gazprom money abroad
Columnists
Lavrov Slams US Interventionism in Venezuela
Science
In Focus: International Day of Women and Girls in Science
Contributor submission The Immigration Flip-Flop Heard Round The World Contributor submission Timothy Bancroft-Hinchey Britain: Lifeless, defeated and living an "over the top" moment Timothy Bancroft-Hinchey Lyuba Lulko Can Donald Trump win arms race 2.0? Lyuba Lulko
Comments
Lavrov Slams US Interventionism in Venezuela
US wants Russia to return Crimea, forget Donbass
Lavrov Slams US Interventionism in Venezuela
What Brexit means for international students in the UK
Lavrov Slams US Interventionism in Venezuela
World's most powerful rocket engine assembled near Moscow
World's most powerful rocket engine assembled near Moscow
Polar bears invade Arctic archipelago, chase locals
Lavrov Slams US Interventionism in Venezuela
Lavrov Slams US Interventionism in Venezuela
Lavrov Slams US Interventionism in Venezuela
Victims and perpetrators: the devastating impact of pornography on minors
Victims and perpetrators: the devastating impact of pornography on minors
Victims and perpetrators: the devastating impact of pornography on minors
The Immigration Flip-Flop Heard Round The World
The US Drive for Hegemony Over Venezuela
The Immigration Flip-Flop Heard Round The World
Is Venezuela going to become another Syria?
The Immigration Flip-Flop Heard Round The World
Coal mining turns laundering: new facts on Moldovan laundromat
Britain: Lifeless, defeated and living an "over the top" moment
About Advertising Sitemap Archive Export We in social networks
Select spelling error with mouse and press Ctrl+Enter

Copyright © 1999-2019, «PRAVDA.Ru».

When reproducing our materials in whole or in part, hyperlink to PRAVDA.Ru should be made. The opinions and views of the authors do not always coincide with the point of view of PRAVDA.Ru's editors.