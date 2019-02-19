World Society Russia Opinion Science Sport Incidents Business
News
World Russia Society Opinion Science Sport Hotspots and Incidents Business
Source Pravda.Ru

Russia's S-400 missiles lost in storm during transportation to China

World » Europe

The head of Russian Technologies, Sergei Chemezov, clarified the fate of anti-aircraft guided missiles that Russia was supposed to deliver to China. Speaking at a press conference at IDEX arms show, Chemezov said that Russia was shipping anti-aircraft guided missiles for S-400 Triumf systems to China according to the contract. However, the ship that was carrying the missiles on board, ran into a gale and the missiles had to be subsequently destroyed because they were damaged. Now Russia is making new missiles that will be delivered to China soon.

Russia's S-400 missiles lost in storm during transportation to China. 63425.jpeg

The contract for the supplies of at least six S-400 divisions to China is evaluated at over $3 billion. The transportation of the missiles to China started on February 18. However, the following day, the ship ran into a gale in the area of the English Channel. During the storm, the mounting equipment broke and some of the missiles were seriously damaged.

The captain decided to return the ship to Russia. It was said that the ship was carrying a command post, a radar station, power and auxiliary equipment, spare parts, tools, accessories and other elements of the system.

China will receive the undelivered equipment later.

Anti-aircraft guided missiles of S-400 systems can strike aerodynamic targets at altitudes of up to 27 km, and ballistic targets -at altitudes of up to 25 km.

Also read:

Sanctions do not stop foreign countries from buying Russia's S-400 systems

Putin informed about arrest of US investor Michael Calvey Putin informed about arrest of US investor Michael Calvey

Queue for S-400: Who wants to buy Russian Triumf?
Topics S-400 Triumf missile defense system anti-aircraft missile system
Comments
Topical Analytics
Asia
Idlib Province Syria: Infested with US-Supported Terrorists
Columnists
What Prime Minister Theresa May needs to understand
Planet Earth
Nature Threatened by Insect Apocalypse
News All >
Readers' top
UK wants Sergei Skripal dead
Kalashnikov shows self-destructible attack drone
Putin informed about arrest of US investor Michael Calvey
Idlib Province Syria: Infested with US-Supported Terrorists
Popular Commented Readers' choice
Europe
UK wants Sergei Skripal dead

Russia's Ministry for Foreign Affairs is seriously concerned about the state of health of former Russian intelligence officer Sergei Skripal and his daughter Yulia. Sergei Skrypal's niece, Victoria Skripal, said that her uncle had already died.

UK wants Sergei Skripal dead
What Prime Minister Theresa May needs to understand
Columnists
What Prime Minister Theresa May needs to understand
Technologies and discoveries
Kalashnikov shows self-destructible attack drone
Economics
Putin informed about arrest of US investor Michael Calvey
Columnists
What Prime Minister Theresa May needs to understand

The British Prime Minister cuts a sociopathic figure, isolated, stubborn beyond belief, totally wrong and convinced that the world gravitates around her feet

What Prime Minister Theresa May needs to understand
UK wants Sergei Skripal dead
Europe
UK wants Sergei Skripal dead
Economics
Putin informed about arrest of US investor Michael Calvey
Technologies and discoveries
Kalashnikov shows self-destructible attack drone
Economics
Putin informed about arrest of US investor Michael Calvey

The Basmanny Court of Moscow arrested Michael Calvey, the founder of Baring Vostok investment fund, on allegations of embezzling 2.5 billion rubles from Vostochny Bank. Calvey will be held in custody until April 13

Putin informed about arrest of US investor Michael Calvey
What Prime Minister Theresa May needs to understand
Columnists
What Prime Minister Theresa May needs to understand
Europe
UK wants Sergei Skripal dead
Technologies and discoveries
Kalashnikov shows self-destructible attack drone
Contributor submission Idlib Province Syria: Infested with US-Supported Terrorists Contributor submission Timothy Bancroft-Hinchey What Prime Minister Theresa May needs to understand Timothy Bancroft-Hinchey Dmitry Sudakov Three types of weapons that were stolen from Russia Dmitry Sudakov
Comments
UK wants Sergei Skripal dead
Smartphones and social networks not allowed in the Russian Army
Idlib Province Syria: Infested with US-Supported Terrorists
New 'bill from hell' against Russia to bring hell to USA
Three types of weapons that were stolen from Russia
What Prime Minister Theresa May needs to understand
Putin informed about arrest of US investor Michael Calvey
UK wants Sergei Skripal dead
New 'bill from hell' against Russia to bring hell to USA
Poland happy to buy US MLRS HIMARS systems that reach Russia
UK wants Sergei Skripal dead
What Prime Minister Theresa May needs to understand
New 'bill from hell' against Russia to bring hell to USA
Lavrov Slams US Interventionism in Venezuela
Three ways of Russia's response to USA's INF Treaty pullout
America's judases, part two: Gladys Knight
New 'bill from hell' against Russia to bring hell to USA
What Prime Minister Theresa May needs to understand
Three police officers rape their female colleague, who happens to be big boss daughter
UK wants Sergei Skripal dead
New 'bill from hell' against Russia to bring hell to USA
About Advertising Sitemap Archive Export We in social networks
Select spelling error with mouse and press Ctrl+Enter

Copyright © 1999-2019, «PRAVDA.Ru».

When reproducing our materials in whole or in part, hyperlink to PRAVDA.Ru should be made. The opinions and views of the authors do not always coincide with the point of view of PRAVDA.Ru's editors.