Russia's S-400 missiles lost in storm during transportation to China

The head of Russian Technologies, Sergei Chemezov, clarified the fate of anti-aircraft guided missiles that Russia was supposed to deliver to China. Speaking at a press conference at IDEX arms show, Chemezov said that Russia was shipping anti-aircraft guided missiles for S-400 Triumf systems to China according to the contract. However, the ship that was carrying the missiles on board, ran into a gale and the missiles had to be subsequently destroyed because they were damaged. Now Russia is making new missiles that will be delivered to China soon.

The contract for the supplies of at least six S-400 divisions to China is evaluated at over $3 billion. The transportation of the missiles to China started on February 18. However, the following day, the ship ran into a gale in the area of the English Channel. During the storm, the mounting equipment broke and some of the missiles were seriously damaged.

The captain decided to return the ship to Russia. It was said that the ship was carrying a command post, a radar station, power and auxiliary equipment, spare parts, tools, accessories and other elements of the system.

China will receive the undelivered equipment later.

Anti-aircraft guided missiles of S-400 systems can strike aerodynamic targets at altitudes of up to 27 km, and ballistic targets -at altitudes of up to 25 km.

