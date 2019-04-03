World Russia Society Opinion Science Sport Incidents Business
News
World Society Russia Opinion Science Sport Hotspots and Incidents Business
Source Pravda.Ru

NATO wants no S-400 systems in Turkey as Turks have F-35 fighters

World » Americas

The United States would like to see Turkey as a member of NATO, but Turkey will not be allowed to have Russia's S-400 anti-aircraft systems, US Permanent Representative to NATO Kay Bailey Hutchison said on the eve of the NATO ministerial meeting to take place on April 3 in Washington.

NATO wants no S-400 systems in Turkey as Turks have F-35 fighters. 63498.jpeg

According to her, Turkey is a very important ally that makes a great contribution to the alliance and participates in all missions. NATO wants Turkey to stay in the alliance, but without Russian air defence systems.

The S-400 system cannot be compatible either with NATO missile defenses or NATO aircraft. The United States remains concerned about the possibility for Turkey to possess both Russia's S-400 and US-made F-35 aircraft. Turkey may deliver information about US bombers to Russia through Russian anti-aircraft systems, US officials believe.

Photo: Russian Defense Ministry www.mil.ru

Also read:

Russia to give Turkey S-400 production technology

Russia's S-400 air defence systems for NATO armies

Topics S-400 Triumf NATO vs. Russia russia and turkey anti-aircraft missile system
Comments
Topical Analytics
Columnists
The Sino-US Trade War – Why China can’t win it
Columnists
Brexit and the issue of EU citizenship
Americas
What the Mueller report tells us about the post-truth era
News All >
Popular Commented Readers' choice
Columnists
The Sino-US Trade War – Why China can’t win it

The Soviet Union - much as (the pre-Deng's) China itself - was far more of a classic continental military empire (overtly brutal; rigid, authoritative, anti-individual, apparent, secretive), while the US was more a financial-trading empire

The Sino-US Trade War – Why China can’t win it
Brexit and the issue of EU citizenship
Columnists
Brexit and the issue of EU citizenship
Companies
Should Cypriot authorities better check those who apply for their "golden passports"?
Columnists
Brexit and the issue of EU citizenship

As an individual and independent legal personality, the European Union and citizenship of it is an individual right and cannot be revoked by a single State.

Brexit and the issue of EU citizenship
The Sino-US Trade War – Why China can’t win it
Columnists
The Sino-US Trade War – Why China can’t win it
Companies
Should Cypriot authorities better check those who apply for their "golden passports"?
Columnists
Brexit and the issue of EU citizenship

As an individual and independent legal personality, the European Union and citizenship of it is an individual right and cannot be revoked by a single State.

Brexit and the issue of EU citizenship
The Sino-US Trade War – Why China can’t win it
Columnists
The Sino-US Trade War – Why China can’t win it
Companies
Should Cypriot authorities better check those who apply for their "golden passports"?
Dmitry Sudakov The Sino-US Trade War – Why China can’t win it Dmitry Sudakov Timothy Bancroft-Hinchey Brexit and the issue of EU citizenship Timothy Bancroft-Hinchey Contributor submission What the Mueller report tells us about the post-truth era Contributor submission
Comments
Su-57 fifth-generation fighter equipped with laser turrets to blind enemy
The Sino-US Trade War – Why China can’t win it
The Sino-US Trade War – Why China can’t win it
Brexit and the issue of EU citizenship
The neverending containment of Russia
The Sino-US Trade War – Why China can’t win it
The Sino-US Trade War – Why China can’t win it
The Sino-US Trade War – Why China can’t win it
The Sino-US Trade War – Why China can’t win it
Brexit and the issue of EU citizenship
Brexit and the issue of EU citizenship
Brexit and the issue of EU citizenship
Brexit and the issue of EU citizenship
A suicide at Juncker's court
Brexit: The wider discussion on democracy
Brexit: The wider discussion on democracy
Brexit: The wider discussion on democracy
Brexit: The wider discussion on democracy
Alaska: Lessons of geopolitics
What the Mueller report tells us about the post-truth era
What the Mueller report tells us about the post-truth era
About Advertising Sitemap Archive Export We in social networks
Select spelling error with mouse and press Ctrl+Enter

Copyright © 1999-2019, «PRAVDA.Ru».

When reproducing our materials in whole or in part, hyperlink to PRAVDA.Ru should be made. The opinions and views of the authors do not always coincide with the point of view of PRAVDA.Ru's editors.