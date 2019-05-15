Iraq wants to buy S-400 Triumf anti-aircraft missile systems

Iraq has decided to buy Russian S-400 anti-aircraft missile systems, Iraqi Ambassador to Russia Haidar Mansur Hadi said.

"With regard to air defense systems, the Iraqi government has made a decision. Iraq wants to buy S-400," the diplomat said noting that there was no written agreement on the issue between Russia and Iraq yet.

In October 2018, it was reported that India also bought Russian air defence systems. Prior to that, contracts were signed with China and Turkey.

Russia and Turkey reached an agreement to supply four S-400 divisions to Ankara in September 2017. The contract is evaluated at $2.5 billion, with a half of this amount accounting for a Russian loan. As soon as Russia and Turkey announced the deal the United States delivered an ultimatum to Turkey: if Ankara does not refuse to acquire the S-400 from Russia, Washington will not deliver fifth-generation F-35 fighters to Turkey.

S-400 Triumf is a Russian long- and medium-range anti-aircraft missile system designed to destroy all modern and prospective means of aerospace attack. Russia fielded the system in 2007.