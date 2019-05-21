"Progress of the World's Women 2019: Families in a Changing World"

Launch of "Progress of the World's Women 2019: Families in a Changing World"

WHAT: Launch of UN Women's flagship Report: Progress of the World's Women 2019: Families in a Changing World.

The 2019 edition of Progress of the World's Women is an extensive assessment of the reality of families today, taking into account sweeping economic, demographic, political and social transformation. The report brings together global, regional and national data, and in-depth analysis about core issues of concern, including family laws, income and employment, unpaid care work, violence against women, and families and migration, among others.

This landmark report proposes a comprehensive agenda for laws, economic and social policies, and public action to ensure gender equality within families and to accelerate women's rights and empowerment, which benefits us all.

WHEN: Tuesday June 25, 2019

Launch Press conference: 11.00 a.m., Room S-0237, UN Secretariat (with LIVE webcast)

Phumzile Mlambo-Ngcuka, Executive Director, UN Women

Shahra Razavi, Chief of Research and Data, UN Women

The Progress of the World's Women report series, a periodic thematic investigation of women's rights with seven editions since 2000, seeks to spur change in laws, policies and programmes at the global, regional and national levels, creating an enabling environment for women and girls to realize their rights. The report provides authoritative data, expert analysis and policy recommendations to realize gender equality and women's rights.

The report will include insightful regional fact sheets and stories of change featuring civil society initiatives in various countries, along with seven data sets that can be downloaded by journalists. This includes new data on household composition and labour force participation.

The report's executive summary and fact sheets will be available in English, French and Spanish.

The launch of Progress of the World's Women 2019 coincides with UN Women's "Generation Equality: Realizing women's rights for an equal future" campaign-marking the 25th anniversary commemoration of the Beijing Declaration and Platform for Action of 1995, which is considered to be one of the most visionary agendas for the empowerment of women and girls, everywhere. Since then, despite some progress, real change has been slow for the majority of women and girls in the world. However, the recommendations put forth in the Progress of the World's Women show that a mix of laws, policies, and public action can bring change and move the needle on equality.

