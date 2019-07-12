Russian planes carrying S-400 Triumf missile system land in Turkey

Turkey's Ministry of National announced the start of deliveries of components of Russia's S-400 Triumf (Triumph) anti-aircraft missile systems (SAM). The first batch of the renowned system arrived at Myrted air base in Ankara province on July 12.

The shipments will last for a few days, a message from Turkey's Ministry of Defense said. As part of the deal, Turkey is expecting the deliveries of four S-400 anti-aircraft missile systems.

The components of the system were delivered to Turkey on board the Il-76 cargo aircraft of Russia's EMERCOM (aircraft number RA-76363 "Vasily Molokov").

Putin's official spokesman Dmitry Peskov confirmed the start of the deliveries. "The components of the system will be delivered in strict accordance with agreements and contracts," the Kremlin official said.

Turkish TV channel Haber Turk said that three Russian cargo aircraft carrying components of the S-400 Triumf complex have already landed at the Turkish airbase.

Turkey's order for the S-400 anti-aircraft missile system caused an increase in tensions between Turkey and the United States. Washington insists that Turkey, being a NATO member, must not conduct military cooperation with both the United States and Russia.

As part of the sanctions, the Pentagon, in June 2910, prohibited training for Turkish pilots on F-35 fighters, which Ankara had ordered from Washington. The shipments of F-35 fighter aircraft totalling $10 billion can be canceled because of Turkey's S-400 agreement with Russia.

officials from the US Department of Defense said.

In addition, the USA may resort to the notorious CAATSA law (Countering America's Adversaries Through Sanctions Act). The law, signed in the summer of 2017, introduced additional restrictive measures against Russia, Iran, the DPRK, and third countries that cooperate with the defense and intelligence sectors of the Russian Federation.

