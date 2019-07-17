World Society Russia Opinion Science Sport Incidents Business
News
World Society Russia Opinion Science Sport Hotspots and Incidents Business
Source Pravda.Ru

Malaysia disappointed in Flight MH17 disaster investigation

World » Asia print

Malaysian Prime Minister Mahathir Mohamad is concerned about the fact that the person, who shot down the passenger aircraft over the Donbas in the summer of 2014, has not been found yet.

Malaysia disappointed in Flight MH17 disaster investigation. 63673.jpeg

The prime minister said that even though the cause of the air crash - the missile - had been established, the person, who launched the missile, is still free.

In June of 2019, Malaysia found the international investigation into the crash of Flight MH17 over the Donbas incomplete. Malaysian officials found no convincing evidence in the investigation. Prior to that, Mahathir Mohamad stated that it was a political investigation, the goal of which was to find ways to blame Russia for the disaster.

The Boeing 777 passenger jetliner of Malaysia Airlines, en route from Amsterdam to Kuala Lumpur, crashed in the Donetsk region in July 2014. All 298 people on board were killed. The trial on the case of Flight MH17 crash is expected to take place in the spring of 2020.

Meanwhile, Wilbert Paulissen, the head of the Joint Investigation Team, said that there were new witnesses in the investigation of the Boeing crash.

At the same time, Fred Westerbeke, the chief prosecutor of the National Prosecutor Office of the Netherlands, said that he still could not disclose evidence of Russia's involvement in the MH17 disaster. The evidence will be provided only during the trial, which is scheduled to begin in March 2020.

July 17, 2019 marks five years since the crash of the Malaysian Boeing in the Donetsk region of Ukraine. The international investigation group concluded that the plane was shot down from a Buk missile complex. Russia denies all accusations claiming that the JIT isolated Moscow from the investigation. At the same time, Ukraine is a full member of the process. According to Moscow, the JIT gives Ukraine an opportunity to fabricate evidence, as well as to minimise Ukraine's responsibility for not closing its air space during the time of the armed conflict.

Comments
Topical Analytics
Columnists
Let's launch the Half the Planet movement
Americas
How Russia made USA addicted to its nuclear fuel
Columnists
US has three options to subdue Iran
News All >
Last materials
Malaysia disappointed in Flight MH17 disaster investigation
Let's launch the Half the Planet movement
How Russia made USA addicted to its nuclear fuel
US has three options to subdue Iran
Iran showed USA its place with the help of Russian technology
Trump's Tweets and Hurting America
Russia steals global leadership from US by decreasing military spending
Woman dies during facial massage at Moscow clinic
Putin's flight instructors killed in Robinson helicopter crash
Russia knows way to end Donbass crisis with only one phone call
Popular Commented Readers' choice
Asia
Iran showed USA its place with the help of Russian technology

In 2016, Iran bought four divisions of S-300 Favorit anti-aircraft missile systems from Russia. Each division includes 12 launchers

Iran showed USA its place with the help of Russian technology
Russia steals global leadership from US by decreasing military spending
Americas
Russia steals global leadership from US by decreasing military spending
Columnists
US has three options to subdue Iran
Politics
Russia knows way to end Donbass crisis with only one phone call
Asia
Iran showed USA its place with the help of Russian technology

In 2016, Iran bought four divisions of S-300 Favorit anti-aircraft missile systems from Russia. Each division includes 12 launchers

Iran showed USA its place with the help of Russian technology
US has three options to subdue Iran
Columnists
US has three options to subdue Iran
Americas
Russia steals global leadership from US by decreasing military spending
Columnists
Trump's Tweets and Hurting America
Americas
Russia steals global leadership from US by decreasing military spending

The United States has always been the largest defense spender in the world with China following second. In 2017, Russia started losing its positions and dropped to the fourth place and then to the seventh, in 2019

Russia steals global leadership from US by decreasing military spending
Trump's JCPOA Pullout an Act of Geopolitical Vandalism
Columnists
Trump's JCPOA Pullout an Act of Geopolitical Vandalism
Politics
Russia knows way to end Donbass crisis with only one phone call
Columnists
Trump's Tweets and Hurting America
Timothy Bancroft-Hinchey Let's launch the Half the Planet movement Timothy Bancroft-Hinchey Dmitry Sudakov How Russia made USA addicted to its nuclear fuel Dmitry Sudakov Contributor submission US has three options to subdue Iran Contributor submission
Comments
Trump's Tweets and Hurting America
Mission Iran
Mission Iran
Russia steals global leadership from US by decreasing military spending
Russia steals global leadership from US by decreasing military spending
Trump's Tweets and Hurting America
US has three options to subdue Iran
Homosexuality and the Decline in American Values
Trump's JCPOA Pullout an Act of Geopolitical Vandalism
Iran showed USA its place with the help of Russian technology
Iran showed USA its place with the help of Russian technology
Trump's Tweets and Hurting America
Truth For Christchurch: Staged, false flag event?
Russia steals global leadership from US by decreasing military spending
Truth For Christchurch: Staged, false flag event?
Russia steals global leadership from US by decreasing military spending
Russia steals global leadership from US by decreasing military spending
Truth For Christchurch: Staged, false flag event?
US has three options to subdue Iran
Iran showed USA its place with the help of Russian technology
Iran showed USA its place with the help of Russian technology
About Advertising Forum Export We in social networks
Select spelling error with mouse and press Ctrl+Enter

Copyright © 1999-2019, «PRAVDA.Ru».

When reproducing our materials in whole or in part, hyperlink to PRAVDA.Ru should be made. The opinions and views of the authors do not always coincide with the point of view of PRAVDA.Ru's editors.